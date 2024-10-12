Billie Jean King Net Worth

Billie Jean King, an iconic figure in the world of tennis, boasts a net worth of $20 million. As a retired World No. 1 professional tennis player, she left an indelible mark on the sport with her impressive career, advocacy for gender equality, and historic contributions to the growth of women’s tennis.

Early Life

Billie Jean King was born Billie Jean Moffitt on November 22, 1943, in Long Beach, California. She grew up in a conservative Methodist family with her father Bill, a firefighter, her mother Betty, a homemaker, and her younger brother Randy, who went on to become a professional baseball player. Billie Jean’s athletic journey began in her youth, where she excelled in basketball and softball before discovering tennis at age 11.

Her parents encouraged her to play tennis because it was seen as a more “ladylike” sport. King bought her first racket with $8 she had saved and began training on public courts in Long Beach. She quickly advanced and attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School, before going on to study at Los Angeles State College, now California State University, Los Angeles. King left college in 1964 to pursue tennis full-time, beginning a career that would revolutionize the sport.

Career

Billie Jean King is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. During her career, she won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles, including 12 singles, 11 mixed doubles, and 16 women’s doubles titles. One of her most notable victories came when she won the singles title at the inaugural WTA Tour Championships, cementing her dominance on the court.

King also represented the United States in numerous prestigious tournaments such as the Federation Cup and Wightman Cup. She played a vital role in the U.S. team’s victories, helping to secure seven Federation Cup titles and nine Wightman Cup championships.

However, one of her most well-known moments came in 1973 when she won the legendary “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match against Bobby Riggs. This event, which pitted the 29-year-old King against the 55-year-old Riggs, was more than just a match—it was a victory for women’s equality and a demonstration of King’s fierce advocacy for gender parity in sports.

Founding the Women’s Sports Foundation

Beyond her playing career, Billie Jean King played a pivotal role in transforming the sport. She founded the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Women’s Tennis Association, both of which have had lasting impacts on the professional sports world. She also served as captain of the U.S. Federation Cup team for three years, further showcasing her leadership both on and off the court.

King’s dedication to improving the status of women in sports and her contributions to equality were recognized in 1987 when she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Her influence extended beyond tennis, as President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. King also became an executive producer for documentaries like The Battle of the Sexes and Althea, cementing her legacy in various media.

Ownership and Business

In September 2018, Billie Jean King and her wife, Ilana Kloss, became minority owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, further diversifying her portfolio beyond tennis. King, a lifelong Dodgers fan, was thrilled to become part of the team’s ownership, honoring her brother Randy Moffitt, a former professional baseball player. King also holds minority ownership in the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, continuing her involvement in sports business.

Advocacy for Equality

King’s influence stretches far beyond her accomplishments on the court. She is widely celebrated for her tireless efforts in promoting gender equality and fair compensation for female athletes. She became the first female athlete to earn over $100,000 in prize money and famously refused to compete in the 1973 U.S. Open unless men’s and women’s prize money were equal. As a result, the tournament agreed to her terms, setting a new precedent for tennis.

King’s influence extended to the founding of the Virginia Slims Circuit, the first professional all-women’s tennis tour. This movement helped solidify women’s tennis as a viable and respected sport on a global scale.

Relationship with Ilana Kloss

Billie Jean King married attorney Larry King in 1965, but their relationship faced challenges when Billie Jean realized her attraction to women. She later became romantically involved with Ilana Kloss, a former tennis player and her longtime partner. The couple married in 2018, and their ceremony was officiated by former New York City Mayor David Dinkins. Billie Jean’s journey in navigating her personal life amid the pressures of public scrutiny is a testament to her courage and authenticity.

Billie Jean Awards

Throughout her life, Billie Jean King has received numerous awards for her contributions to tennis and gender equality. In 1967, she was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year, and she made history in 1972 by becoming the first woman to win “Sports Illustrated’s Sportsman of the Year” award. Over the years, she has been honored by various institutions, including the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and the International Tennis Federation.

In 2006, the USTA National Tennis Center was renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in her honor, a fitting tribute to a woman who changed the face of tennis forever. In 2020, the Fed Cup was renamed the Billie Jean King Cup, the world’s largest annual women’s team sports competition.

