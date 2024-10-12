Billie Lourd Net Worth

Billie Lourd, an American actress, has accumulated an impressive net worth of $20 million. Known for her roles in popular TV shows and films, Lourd has made her mark on the entertainment industry, particularly through her work in the horror genre and in the Star Wars franchise.

Early Life

Born on July 17, 1992, in Los Angeles, California, Billie Lourd comes from a family with deep Hollywood roots. Her mother, Carrie Fisher, was famous for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, while her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, was known for her roles in Singin’ in the Rain and other classic films. Her father, Bryan Lourd, is a prominent talent agent, and her godmother is the Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

Lourd grew up surrounded by Hollywood royalty but still pursued her education, attending the prestigious Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles. She later enrolled at New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, where she designed her degree in Art and Business as Religion, graduating in 2014.

Career

Billie Lourd first rose to fame with her portrayal of Chanel #3 in the hit television series Scream Queens (2015–2016). Her performance in the horror-comedy quickly earned her recognition in Hollywood, followed by more high-profile roles. In 2015, Lourd debuted on the big screen as Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a role she reprised in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Lourd has become a staple in the horror genre, thanks to her roles in American Horror Story. Starting in 2017 with American Horror Story: Cult, she has since taken on central roles in Apocalypse (2018), 1984 (2019), Double Feature (2021), and American Horror Stories (2021). Her versatility and ability to embody different characters have garnered critical acclaim, further solidifying her place in the industry.

Beyond her television work, Billie Lourd also appeared in Booksmart (2019), where she shined in the role of Gigi, earning the Best Supporting Actress award at the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society. In 2022, she joined Hollywood legends George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise and even produced her first film, Wildflower.

Inheritance and the Carrie Fisher Estate

A significant contributor to Billie Lourd’s net worth came after the tragic passing of her mother, the iconic actress Carrie Fisher, in 2016. As Fisher’s sole heir, Billie inherited an estate valued between $18 million and $25 million, including valuable assets such as intellectual property rights, life insurance policies, and the family’s Beverly Hills mansion. Fisher’s extensive collection of Star Wars memorabilia also became part of Lourd’s inheritance, adding further value to her financial portfolio.

Billie also inherited her mother’s 2016 Tesla S and several LLCs, making her a key figure in preserving the legacy of both her mother and her grandmother, the legendary actress Debbie Reynolds.

Personal Life

In 2016, Billie Lourd began dating actor Austen Rydell. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship before getting engaged in June 2020. They welcomed their first child, a son, in September 2020 and were married in March 2022. Before settling down with Rydell, Lourd briefly dated actor Taylor Lautner, her co-star from Scream Queens, between December 2016 and July 2017.

Billie Lourd Net Worth

