Billy Joel Siblings: All About Judith and Alexander Joel

Billy Joel, born William Martin Joel on May 9, 1949, in the Bronx, New York, is an American singer-songwriter, pianist, and composer, widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of his generation.

Known for his storytelling through music, Joel’s career spans over five decades, blending rock, pop, and classical influences to create timeless hits like “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” and “Just the Way You Are.”

Raised in a musically inclined family in Hicksville, Long Island, Joel began playing piano at age four, showing early talent that would shape his future.

His ability to craft relatable lyrics and memorable melodies has earned him a devoted global fanbase and a lasting legacy in the music industry.

Billy has two siblings, an older sister, Judith Joel, and a younger half-brother, Alexander Joel.

Judith, born in 1947, has largely stayed out of the public eye, living a private life compared to her famous brother.

Little is known about her personal endeavors, as she has not pursued a public career in music or entertainment.

Alexander Joel, born in 1971 to Billy’s father, Howard Joel, and his second wife, is a renowned conductor based in Europe.

Trained at the Vienna Conservatory, Alexander has built a distinguished career leading orchestras, including roles as musical director at the Staatstheater Braunschweig and conductor for productions across Germany, Austria, and the UK.

Joel’s career began in the late 1960s with local bands like The Hassles and Attila before he signed a solo deal with Columbia Records in 1972.

His breakthrough came with the 1973 album Piano Man, which featured the titular hit that became his signature song.

Over the next two decades, Joel released a string of successful albums, including The Stranger (1977), 52nd Street (1978), and Glass Houses (1980), which showcased his versatility across genres like rock, jazz, and pop.

Known for his energetic live performances, Joel sold out venues like Madison Square Garden, where he holds a record-breaking residency with over 150 shows since 1978.

His discography includes 13 studio albums, with his last pop album, River of Dreams, released in 1993. Since then, Joel has focused on touring and composing classical music, releasing Fantasies & Delusions in 2001.

Joel has won six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for 52nd Street and Record and Song of the Year for “Just the Way You Are.”

In 1992, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, followed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, recognizing his impact on popular music.

Joel received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2013 for his cultural contributions and the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in 2014 from the Library of Congress.

His commercial success includes over 150 million records sold worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Additionally, Joel has been awarded honorary doctorates from institutions like Berklee College of Music and Syracuse University, reflecting his influence beyond the stage.