Blac Chyna Siblings: A Look at Her Strong Sibling Bond

Blac Chyna, born Angela Renée White, is an American model, television personality, rapper and entrepreneur.

She gained fame in 2010 and has since launched her own brand of adhesive eyelashes and a beauty bar in Los Angeles.

Blac Chyna has appeared in reality TV shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna.

She faced legal battles with the Kardashian family, including a defamation case.

Blac Chyna has two children, one with Tyga and one with Rob Kardashian, and has been involved in various high-profile relationships.

Siblings

Blac Chyna has three siblings.

Her sisters are Tokyo Toni, born Shalana Hunter, and Malaysia White.

Blac Chyna also has a brother named Eric Holland Jr. as mentioned in the sources provided.

Parents

Blac Chyna’s mother is Sharlana “Tokyo Toni” Hunter, who became pregnant with Blac Chyna at the age of 16.

Tokyo Toni is known for her candid and humorous personality and has appeared on television alongside her daughter.

Blac Chyna’s father is Eric Holland.

Their relationship was brief and tumultuous, with Eric having a history of legal issues including assault, battery and child support problems.

Despite these challenges, Eric has made efforts to be more present in Blac Chyna’s life and has shown support for her relationship with Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna’s upbringing was influenced by the complex dynamics between her parents.

While their relationship was not conventional, she maintains a relationship with both of them as an adult, and they have shown support for her endeavors and relationships.

Career

Blac Chyna started as a model, appearing in magazines like Dimepiece, Smooth, and Black Men’s Magazine.

She gained recognition in music videos for artists like Tyga and Nicki Minaj.

In 2011, Blac Chyna was named Model of the Year at the Urban Model Awards.

Beyond modeling, she has worked as an actress, appearing in TV shows and films like #FightClub Blood Out, Women of the Jury, and Only CAM: LA.

Blac Chyna has also produced some of these projects.

She has ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own clothing line 88fin, a line of lashes called LASHED by Blac Chyna, and a beauty salon in Los Angeles called Lashed by Blac Chyna.

She has also starred in her own reality TV show, Rob & Chyna.

Throughout her career, Blac Chyna has used her platform for charitable causes, especially focusing on women’s empowerment and children’s welfare.

Personal life

Blac Chyna’s current boyfriend is Derrick Milano.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2023 at a charity event.

Their relationship was confirmed in September 2023 through social media posts expressing their affection for each other.

Derrick Milano is known as a GRAMMY-winning producer and the songwriter behind Savage.

Blac Chyna’s mother has shown support for their relationship.

Blac Chyna and Derrick have discussed the possibility of marriage and starting a family together, but they are taking things at their own pace.