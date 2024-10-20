Blame Ruto If Anything Happens To Me- Gachagua

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday broke his silence after being discharged from the Karen Hospital where he had been admitted after suffering severe chest pains.

Speaking after being discharged, an impassioned Gachagua blamed President William Ruto for the political problems he has undergone that has seen him suffer an impeachment by the Senate.

Gachagua expressed regret in supporting Ruto’s political trek only to be “viciously” spat out two years after taking office.

“I didn’t know President Ruto could be that vicious. I am so shocked by how vicious a man I helped to be president, that I believed in, I was persecuted for supporting him, could be so vicious against me when I am literally fighting for my life in hospital,” he said.

A bitter Gachagua narrated how he had suffered the aftermath of political betrayal from a President he believed would cherish their bromance at the reigns of power.

He even noted that he has been made privy to an alleged plan of preventing him from attending the Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Kwale, claiming that all chopper owners had been ordered to deny him flight access.

“I bear no grudge against anybody. The man I am seeing is not the one I thought I knew. I know there was a concerted effort that I should not go to Kwale for the celebration and Wilson Airport was told that I should not go through their airport,” Gachagua added.

He said his security has been withdrawn from his Karen and Nyeri residences, questioning the intent behind the extended purge that targeted his office staff members.

“I have been here alone without a single officer looking after me. All officers close to me were disarmed and given a warning that they should not be near me. As we speak the Deputy President has no single security officer around him. He is alone,” said Gachagua.

“Last night all vehicles of offices who work under me were impounded to cripple the office of the DP. I don’t understand this level of viciousness to a man who helped you to become president.”

He said Ruto should be held responsible in the event anything happens to him and his family.

“If anything happens to me or my family President Ruto must be held to account,” he noted.

He claims that his only crime against his boss was “just being truthful because nobody else can tell him”.

“I am the only man in Cabinet who can stand up to President Ruto and tell him hey brother this is not right. This Adani thing is not right for the country, there is too much corruption in the country,” he narrated.

Gachagua still holds that he is the appointed Deputy President following a stay order from the Court halting the Senate’s decision to oust him.

He has noted that he will use the corridors of justice to allow him a second appearance before the Senate to defend himself.

He was impeached by the Senate on October 17, 2024, as Senators voted in favour of five out of the 11 grounds presented as grounds for his removal.

President Ruto has nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to replace Gachagua.