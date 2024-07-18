Blogger Alinur Charged with Publishing False Data, Released on Sh30,000 Bail 

Aspiring politician and blogger Alinur Mohamed Bule was Thursday charged with publishing false information claiming that he is Statehouse Spokesperson.

Bule was accused that on July 15 at around 1408hours using his X social media account handle at unknown place jointly with others not before court intentionally published false data.

The charge sheet states that, “Iam a journalist turned statehouse Spokesperson, but I can’t stand this propaganda anymore. It’s against my ethics to lie. I’d rather lose my job than compromise my principles. #RutoMustGo #AngukaNayo”.

The court heard the information falsely showed Hussein Mohammed, MBS as the author using X social media account @Husseinmuhamedg, with intent that the data shall be acted upon as authentic.

He denied the charges before Milimani senior principal magistrate Robinson Ondieki.

Bule was represented by lawyers Sadam Hussein and Asha Bashir.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 1.

He was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint by the State House Spokesman.