Blogger Maverick Aoko Missing

There is a search for beleaguered blogger Maverick Aoko.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino said that “Aoko has been missing for days and her whereabouts are not known.

“I’ve reached out to her family members and close friends”.

The Law Society of Kenya called for the immediate release of Aoko.

Aoko has been missing for five days from her online presence since last week.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo urged Kenyans to use the society’s hotline to provide any information regarding Aoko’s disappearance.

“We have heard that she is missing and we are asking for any information. Our hotline is still working. Please reach out to the LSK. Every life counts,” she said.

“We ask that whoever is holding her that she should be released immediately. Let’s not be a country that we live in intimidation or fear”.

She further urged Kenyans to rally up and upload the rule of law, so every single person feels like they have a right to enjoy their rights fully.

“People might say things that are not pleasant for you, however, there are rules to govern the same. Let us deal with people within the confines of the law,” she said.

Aoko has been missing, with attempts to get in touch with her offline bearing no fruit.

This led most Kenyans to believe that she is the latest victim of abductions subjected to vocal activists and social media commentators.

“Where is Aoko?” has become the rallying cry on Twitter, with countless users expressing their concern and demanding answers.

Odhiambo also addressed the importance of following legal protocols.

On August 19, 2024, Aoko was charged in court on August 19, 2024.

The charges included publishing false information under Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018, cyber harassment under Section 27, and fraudulent use of electronic data under Section 38 of the same act.

So far, several Kenyans have reacted on social media, with some calling for optimism that she will be found alive and safe.