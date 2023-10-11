Blow to Bolt As NTSA Declines to Renew Operating License

Ride-hailing App Bolt has suffered a blow after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) reportedly declined to renew its operating license.

In a letter to Bolt’s country manager Linda Ndung’u, NTSA Deputy Director Cosmas Ngeso alleged that the app violated the Transportation Network Companies (TNC) Owners, Drivers, and Passengers Regulations, 2022.

Mr Ngeso also stated that the license will not be renewed unless the concerns are addressed.

Reports indicate that Bolt was requesting a license renewal as it was about to expire, 17 days after it was issued.

The regulator also accused the taxi-hailing app of deducting fees from their customers in addition to the commission.

“Please note that the Authority is not able to proceed with renewal of your operator license until when the issues raised by drivers and their representatives are satisfactorily addressed and rectified,” Mr Ngeso is quoted by Business Daily.

“In light of these, we urgently request you to provide us with a concrete plan of action outlining steps your company intends to take to rectify this situation.”

But according to Ms Ndung’u, the app charges its customers a “booking fee” which helps in provision of efficiency support.

“Bolt charges a fixed percentage booking fee that is paid by the passenger. The booking fee assists with covering support and enhanced technological features that ensures an even more efficient service on our platform,” said Ms Ndung’u.

