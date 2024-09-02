Bobbi Althoff’s Net Worth

Bobbi Althoff is a content creator, influencer, and social media personality with an estimated net worth of $4 million. Althoff rose to prominence after her interview with the rapper Drake on her podcast, “The Really Good Podcast,” in July 2023. The interview quickly went viral, thanks to Drake’s massive following, catapulting Bobbi into the spotlight.

Bobbi Althoff Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth July 31, 1997 Place of Birth California Nationality American Profession Content Creator, Influencer, Social Media Personality

Early Life

Born on July 31, 1997, Bobbi Althoff was raised in California. She first gained attention on social media by posting humorous and sarcastic content about married life and parenting, often incorporating fashion try-on videos and beauty routines. She began her TikTok journey in February 2021 with a humorous video introducing her daughter as “Pistachio.”

Bobbi Althoff Career

Bobbi Althoff began to attract a substantial following during her second pregnancy, positioning herself as a parody of a TikTok parent influencer. Her rise to fame in the pop culture scene was rapid. In April 2023, she launched “The Really Good Podcast” and quickly became a sensation after securing an interview with Drake in July of the same year. Drake, known for being selective about interviews, drew millions of his fans to the podcast for an exclusive conversation. Following the success of her first episodes featuring actor Rick Glassman and comedian Funny Marco, Althoff reached out to Drake via a direct message, not expecting a response. To her surprise, Drake agreed and provided his tour schedule. Bobbi wasted no time and traveled to Memphis to record the interview two days later.

Her distinct interview style—marked by a mix of deadpan humor and awkwardness—gained attention and led to interviews with other celebrities, including Lil Yachty, Tyga, and entrepreneur Mark Cuban. Following the Drake interview, Althoff signed with the talent agency WME, which represents high-profile clients such as Adam Sandler, Addison Rae, and Bruno Mars. Her episode with Drake garnered over 11 million views on YouTube, although their relationship later appeared to sour, with Althoff deleting all Drake-related content and both unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Also Read: Bo Derek’s Net Worth

Since then, Bobbi has made appearances, such as in Offset and Cardi B’s music video for “Jealousy.” In October 2023, Live Nation Comedy announced a joint show featuring Bobbi and comedian Funny Marco at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, further solidifying her growing presence in the entertainment industry.

Social Media

As of 2023, Bobbi Althoff boasts a robust social media presence. She has over 6.2 million followers on TikTok, with more than 191.8 million likes on her channel. On YouTube, she has 762,000 subscribers and nearly 26 million video views. Althoff also maintains a significant following on Instagram, with over 2.1 million followers.

Personal Life

Bobbi Althoff was previously married to Cory Althoff. The couple has two daughters, born in December 2019 and June 2022. Cory is a computer engineer and a senior vice president at CompTIA, specializing in the Software Development Program department. He is also an author, having published “The Self-Taught Programmer” and “The Self-Taught Computer Scientist,” and has been featured in prominent publications like Forbes and CNBC. The couple filed for divorce in February 2024, with the proceedings finalized in August 2024. As part of the divorce settlement, Bobbi retained ownership of a BMW X7, a Honda CRV, and several bank accounts.

Bobbi Althoff Net Worth

Bobbi Althoff net worth is $4 million.