What Is Carl Crawford’s Net Worth And Salary?

Carl Crawford, a retired American professional baseball player, has an impressive net worth of $65 million. Known as “The Perfect Storm,” Crawford made a name for himself during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he was considered one of the best baserunners in baseball. He led the American League in stolen bases and triples four times each during his career.

Early Life

Carl Demonte Crawford was born on August 5, 1981, in Houston, Texas. He attended Jefferson Davis High School, where he excelled in baseball, football, and basketball. In his senior year, he batted .638. Despite receiving scholarship offers to play point guard for UCLA basketball and football for USC, Oklahoma, Florida, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Crawford chose to pursue a career in baseball, signing a letter of intent to play football for Nebraska before changing his mind.

Baseball Career

Crawford was drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 1999 MLB Draft. He was named the International League Rookie of the Year with the AAA Durham Bulls before making his major league debut in 2002. Crawford quickly established himself as a standout player, leading the American League in stolen bases four times (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007) and earning four All-Star selections (2004, 2007, 2009, 2010). In 2010, he won both the Silver Slugger Award and the Gold Glove Award and tied the MLB record with six stolen bases in a single game. He was named the All-Star Game MVP in 2009.

In December 2010, Crawford signed a lucrative deal with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent. However, after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite some success, Crawford faced various injuries during his time with the Dodgers and was released in June 2016. He declined offers to try out for other teams and retired from professional baseball.

Over his MLB career, Crawford posted a .290 batting average, hit 136 home runs, drove in 766 runs, and stole 480 bases. He finished with a .989 fielding percentage playing in left and center field. Crawford also represented the United States internationally, winning a silver medal at the 2001 Baseball World Cup.

Carl Crawford Contracts and Salary

Crawford’s financial success was bolstered by significant contracts throughout his career. In 2005, he signed a four-year, $15.25 million contract with Tampa Bay. In 2011, he signed a seven-year, $142 million deal with the Red Sox, earning an annual salary of $20.3 million and a $6 million signing bonus. By the end of his career, Crawford had earned over $179 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

In December 2013, Crawford announced his engagement to Evelyn Lozada, with whom he has a son. He also has two children from a previous relationship. His son, Justin, followed in his footsteps and was a first-round selection by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 MLB Draft. Crawford’s cousin, J.P. Crawford, also plays professional baseball and was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Crawford is now the CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment, an independent record label based in Houston.

