Over 7,700 Bicycles Distributed to Boost Community Health Services

More than 7,700 bicycles have been distributed to Community Health Promoters (CHPs) across Kenya under a partnership involving the Ministry of Health, World Bicycle Relief, county governments, and development partners, in a move aimed at improving access to healthcare in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni on Monday held discussions with a delegation from World Bicycle Relief led by Regional Director for East Africa Maureen Kolenyo to explore ways of expanding mobility support for frontline health workers.

The discussions focused on strengthening service delivery at the community level through improved transport solutions for health workers tasked with reaching households in remote areas.

According to the Ministry of Health, the meeting also reviewed plans for the distribution of an additional 864 bicycles to further support household visits, enhance referral systems, improve efficiency in service delivery, and expand access to essential health services.

“The initiative supports the Government’s commitment to strengthening Primary Health Care and accelerating the realization of Universal Health Coverage through a well-supported and empowered community health workforce,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Community Health Promoters, who are locally elected frontline health workers, play a critical role in bridging the gap between underserved communities and formal healthcare systems. They provide household-level health education, disease prevention services, and referrals to health facilities, forming a key pillar of Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage strategy.

Meanwhile, Sh8.6 billion has been allocated through the County Additional Allocation framework specifically to address the concerns of UHC workers. This funding is expected to clear salary arrears and other pending obligations that have caused uncertainty and hardship for many healthcare workers.