Government to Launch NYOTA Phase Two on June 27

The second phase of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme will be launched on June 27, 2026, as the government moves to expand support for youth-owned enterprises and employment opportunities across the country.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki announced the rollout after receiving a progress update on the NYOTA project from relevant Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and heads of government agencies involved in its implementation.

Kindiki said beneficiaries who complete the programme’s funding cycle will be encouraged to seek additional financing through other government-backed initiatives to help expand their businesses.

“Thereafter, the beneficiaries will be expected to approach other Government financed programmes such as the Hustler Fund, Uwezo Fund and the Youth Enterprise Fund for capital boost to further grow their businesses,” he said.

The NYOTA programme was officially launched by President William Ruto during International Youth Day celebrations in Kakamega County on August 12, 2025.

Following its launch, the government began business capital disbursements and phased regional rollouts in November 2025, targeting young entrepreneurs and job seekers across the country.

Under the programme, beneficiaries receive a total of Sh50,000 in start-up capital, disbursed in two phases of Sh25,000 each.

Of the amount disbursed in each phase, Sh22,000 is deposited directly into the beneficiary’s Pochi la Biashara mobile wallet to support daily business operations, while Sh3,000 is deposited into a Haba na Haba savings account managed by the National Social Security Fund to encourage long-term savings and financial security.

In addition to enterprise funding, the programme provides support for youth participating in the On-the-Job Experience (OJE) and paid internship components.

Participants in these programmes receive a monthly stipend of Sh6,000 for up to six months as they gain workplace experience and develop employability skills.

The government says the initiative is aimed at addressing youth unemployment by providing access to capital, savings opportunities, entrepreneurship training and work experience, while creating pathways for young people to transition into sustainable businesses and formal employment.