Jane Pauley is an American television host, journalist, and author who has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Over a career spanning more than four decades, she became one of the most trusted and recognizable figures in American broadcasting.

Jane Pauley Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth October 31, 1950 Place of Birth Indianapolis, Indiana

Early Life an

Jane Pauley was born Margaret Jane Pauley on October 31, 1950, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She grew up in a middle-class family and developed an early interest in public speaking and journalism.

After graduating from Warren Central High School, she attended Indiana University and earned a degree in political science in 1972.

Breaking Into Television

Pauley began her broadcasting career at WISH-TV in Indianapolis before moving to NBC’s Chicago affiliate, WMAQ-TV. There, she became one of the first women to co-anchor a major evening newscast in Chicago.

Her talent quickly caught the attention of NBC executives, setting the stage for her national breakthrough.

The Today Show

In 1976, at just 25 years old, Pauley was selected to replace Barbara Walters as co-host of NBC’s Today.

She initially worked alongside Tom Brokaw and later with Bryant Gumbel. Her warm personality, professionalism, and interviewing skills made her immensely popular with viewers.

During her 13-year run on the program, Pauley became a role model for working women and helped modernize morning television journalism.

Dateline NBC

After leaving Today in 1989, Pauley remained with NBC and eventually became co-anchor of Dateline NBC in 1992.

She hosted the newsmagazine program for more than a decade alongside Stone Phillips, covering major national and international stories.

This period solidified her reputation as one of television’s most respected journalists.

The Jane Pauley Show

In 2004, Pauley launched her own syndicated daytime talk show, The Jane Pauley Show.

Although the program lasted only one season, Pauley later described it as one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of her career.

Rather than fading from the spotlight, she continued to reinvent herself through new television projects and writing.

CBS Sunday Morning

In 2016, Pauley was named host of CBS Sunday Morning.

The appointment marked a major career resurgence and made her only the third permanent host in the program’s history.

Under her leadership, the show has remained one of the most popular and critically acclaimed newsmagazine programs on television.

Books

Pauley has authored several books, including:

Skywriting: A Life Out of the Blue (2004) And So It Goes (2019)

In Skywriting, she openly discussed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, helping to reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Awards

Throughout her career, Pauley has received numerous honors, including:

Multiple Emmy Awards

The Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism

The Edward R. Murrow Award

Induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame

Her contributions to television journalism have earned her widespread respect across the media industry.

Personal Life

Jane Pauley married Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1980.

The couple has three children and several grandchildren. They have maintained a relatively private family life despite Pauley’s high-profile career.

Real Estate Portfolio

Pauley and Trudeau have owned several notable properties over the years, including:

A luxury duplex overlooking Central Park in Manhattan, sold for approximately $13 million in 2005.

A Beekman Place co-op purchased for about $1.6 million.

A Hudson River retreat known as the “House in the Woods,” bought for $2.3 million and sold for $6.3 million in 2020.

A Lenox Hill co-op on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, purchased for around $2.2 million and still owned by the couple.

Also Read: What Is Sam Worthington Net Worth?