MPs Push for Urgent Legal Reforms to Address Recurring Election-Related Party Disputes

Members of Parliament are calling for expedited legislative reforms to address recurring pre- and post-election disputes involving political parties, which have been identified across previous electoral cycles.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) held a consultative meeting with officials from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), led by Registrar Ann Nderitu’s office representatives, to review key legal and operational gaps ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting, chaired by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, formed part of ongoing engagements aimed at strengthening electoral governance and democratic processes through targeted legislative reforms.

Lawmakers and ORPP officials agreed on the need for timely legal interventions to enhance credibility, transparency, and stability in political party operations and electoral processes.

Amollo noted that time was limited and urged accelerated action on pending proposals touching on political party regulation.

“The journey to be walked is a long one but the time available is short. I propose that our respective technical teams should speedily meet so that any legislative proposals related to the election are fast-tracked for immediate consideration before time runs out,” he said.

Key areas identified for reform include clearer legal frameworks for the registration and dissolution of political parties, coalition formation, and party nomination processes.

ORPP officials welcomed closer collaboration with JLAC, noting that it would allow for the integration of technical expertise and insights drawn from political party engagements and electoral stakeholders.

The committee has in recent weeks intensified consultations with key institutions, including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Judiciary, as part of broader preparations for the next General Election.