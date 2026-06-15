Meredith Vieira is an American television personality and broadcast journalist with an estimated net worth of $45 million. Over a career spanning more than four decades, she has become one of the most recognizable and respected faces in American television, known for her work on 60 Minutes, The View, Today, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

From hard-hitting investigative journalism to daytime talk shows and game show hosting, Vieira has built a remarkably diverse media career that helped establish her as one of the most versatile broadcasters of her generation.

Meredith Vieira Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth December 30, 1953 Place of Birth Providence, Rhode Island

Early Life

Meredith Louise Vieira was born on December 30, 1953, in Providence, Rhode Island, into a first-generation Portuguese-American family. Her father was a doctor, while her mother raised the family’s four children.

Vieira attended Quaker schools in Rhode Island and later enrolled at Tufts University, where she graduated magna cum laude in 1975 with a degree in English.

Even in her youth, she stood out academically, scoring highly on standardized tests and showing early promise in communication and writing.

Early Career in Journalism

Vieira began her broadcasting career in 1975 at a local radio station in Massachusetts before transitioning into television journalism.

She went on to work at:

WCBS-TV in New York as an investigative reporter

CBS Chicago bureau as a news correspondent

West 57th as a reporter and contributor

CBS Morning News as co-host

By the late 1980s, Vieira had established herself as a respected journalist at CBS, including a prominent role on 60 Minutes, where she reported until the early 1990s.

Breakthrough at ‘The View’

In 1997, Vieira became one of the original moderators of ABC’s groundbreaking daytime talk show The View.

As moderator, she guided discussions, introduced topics, and helped shape the show’s tone. Her credibility as a journalist balanced the panel’s more opinion-driven format.

Vieira remained with The View until 2006, helping the program become a major daytime television success.

Hosting ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

In 2002, Vieira became the host of the syndicated version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Her performance on the show was widely praised, earning her two Daytime Emmy Awards. She hosted the program for more than a decade, leaving in 2013 after 11 seasons.

NBC’s ‘Today’ Show

In 2006, Vieira made a major career move when she joined NBC’s Today as co-anchor, replacing Katie Couric.

She co-hosted alongside Matt Lauer and helped maintain the show’s dominance in morning television. She also served as a correspondent for Dateline NBC and anchored NBC’s Olympic coverage from Beijing (2008) through Sochi (2014).

At her peak, Vieira earned an estimated $11 million annually at NBC.

‘The Meredith Vieira Show’

In 2014, Vieira launched her own daytime talk show, The Meredith Vieira Show. Despite her strong reputation, the show lasted two seasons before being canceled in 2016 due to declining ratings.

Film, TV Appearances and Other Work

Outside of news and talk television, Vieira has appeared in several films and television shows, including:

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Shrek Forever After (voice role, 2010)

She has also made guest appearances in series such as 30 Rock, House of Cards, and Orange Is the New Black.

In addition, Vieira returned to game show hosting in 2019 with Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which remains popular in syndication.

Personal Life

Meredith Vieira married journalist Richard M. Cohen in 1986. The couple had three children and remained together until Cohen’s death in 2024.

Their son, Gabe Cohen, followed in his parents’ footsteps and works as a journalist for CNN.

Vieira has also been active in philanthropy and advocacy, particularly around health issues and caregiving, drawing from her family’s personal experiences.

Real Estate Portfolio

Vieira and her late husband owned multiple high-value properties, including:

A New York City penthouse in the Eldorado building, purchased for about $8.5 million

in the Eldorado building, purchased for about $8.5 million A Westchester County estate in Irvington, acquired for $2.1 million

in Irvington, acquired for $2.1 million A Hollywood Hills home, purchased for $1.15 million

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