Ann Curry is an American television journalist, news anchor, and war correspondent who has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Over a broadcasting career spanning more than three decades, Curry became known for her fearless international reporting, covering conflicts, humanitarian crises, and natural disasters across the globe.
She is best recognized for her long tenure at NBC News, including roles on Today, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News, as well as her later work on PBS and documentary storytelling projects.
|Ann Curry Net Worth
|$20 Million
|Date of Birth
|November 19, 1956
|Place of Birth
|Agaña, Guam
Early Life
Ann Curry was born on November 19, 1956, in Agaña, Guam. She is the daughter of an American father of Irish and German descent and a Japanese mother. Her early childhood included time spent living in Japan, where she attended school on a U.S. naval base.
She later moved to Oregon, where she attended Ashland High School before earning a degree in journalism from the University of Oregon.
Early Career in Local News
Curry began her journalism career in 1978 as an intern at a local NBC affiliate in Oregon. She quickly advanced through the ranks and became the station’s first female news reporter.
She later worked at KGW in Portland as both a reporter and anchor before moving to Los Angeles, where she joined KCBS-TV. During this period, she earned recognition for her coverage of major events and won two Emmy Awards for her reporting.
Rise at NBC News
Ann Curry joined NBC News in 1990 as a Chicago correspondent.
She went on to become:
- Anchor of NBC News at Sunrise
- Substitute anchor for NBC Nightly News
- News anchor on Today
- Co-anchor of Dateline NBC
Her reporting career included coverage of major global events in regions such as Rwanda, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, establishing her reputation as a serious international correspondent.
She was widely praised for her on-the-ground reporting during major disasters including:
- The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami
- The 2010 Haiti earthquake
Anchor of ‘Today’
Curry became co-anchor of NBC’s Today in 2011, succeeding longtime co-host Meredith Vieira. However, her time in the role lasted just over a year.
In 2012, following a major contract transition, NBC agreed to pay Curry approximately $10 million per year over three years, representing the full value of her remaining contract after her exit from the co-anchor position.
Despite leaving the anchor chair, she remained under contract with NBC in a different role as a national and international correspondent.
Dateline NBC
From 2005 to 2011, Curry served as co-anchor and later primary anchor of Dateline NBC.
During this period, she led in-depth investigations and field reporting while continuing her work across NBC News divisions. Her journalism focused heavily on humanitarian issues, conflict zones, and global crises.
Departure from NBC
In June 2012, Curry made an emotional on-air departure from Today, transitioning into a new role at NBC News as a correspondent and special projects anchor.
She later continued contributing to:
- NBC Nightly News
- Dateline NBC
- NBC News primetime specials
Curry officially left NBC News in 2015 after completing her contract obligations.
Post-NBC Career
After NBC, Ann Curry expanded into documentary storytelling and hosting.
Her major projects included:
We’ll Meet Again
In 2018, she hosted the PBS documentary series “We’ll Meet Again with Ann Curry”, which reunited survivors of historical tragedies, including World War II, the Vietnam War, and 9/11.
Other Appearances
- Guest co-host on The View
- Moderator of public events and panels
- Host of the investigative program Chasing the Cure (2019)
Awards
Throughout her career, Curry has received numerous honors, including:
- Multiple Emmy Awards
- NAACP Excellence in Reporting Award
- Asian American Journalists Association Vision Award
- Four Golden Mike Awards
- Honorary doctorates from multiple universities
She is widely respected as one of the most dedicated field journalists of her generation.
Personal Life
Ann Curry married software executive Brian Ross in 1989 after meeting him during college. The couple has two children and resides in Connecticut.
Outside of journalism, Curry is actively involved in humanitarian and nonprofit work, supporting organizations such as:
- Save the Children
- AmeriCares
- Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
- buildOn
- Airline Ambassadors International
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