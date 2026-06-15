Close Menu
    Button
    NEWS

    Met: Most Parts of Kenya Expected to Remain Dry Over the Next Week

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Sunny weather

    Most parts of the country are expected to experience generally dry weather conditions over the next seven days, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

    In a weather outlook issued on Monday, June 15, 2026, the department said dry conditions are expected to prevail across much of the country between June 16 and June 22, 2026.

    However, the forecaster noted that some areas in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Coast region, and parts of North Eastern Kenya may receive rainfall during the period.

    The department also projected intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in several regions, including parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South Eastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley, and North Eastern Kenya.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.