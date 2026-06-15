Suzanne Lindon Siblings: All About Marcel Gitard

Suzanne Lindon is a French actress, filmmaker, and screenwriter born on April 13, 2000, in Paris, France.

She emerged as one of the most promising young talents in French cinema with her precocious debut as a writer, director, and lead actress at the age of 20.

Coming from a prominent acting family, she has carved out her own path with intimate, coming-of-age stories that explore youth, desire, and emotional awakening.

Educated at Lycée Henri-IV and later at the École des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, Lindon brings a fresh, introspective perspective to both acting and directing.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Suzanne has an older half-brother, Marcel Gitard, born in 1996 from her father Vincent Lindon’s previous relationship.

Despite not sharing the same mother and Marcel not carrying the Lindon surname publicly, the siblings share a close and affectionate bond.

Career

Lindon made her directorial and screenwriting debut with the feature film Spring Blossom (Seize Printemps, 2020), which she also starred in as the lead.

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Written when she was just 15, the semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama follows a 16-year-old girl who forms a platonic yet intense connection with an older actor.

The film premiered in the official selection at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival (held virtually due to the pandemic) and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, earning praise for its sensitivity and maturity.

As an actress, she has appeared in Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Forever Young (Les Amandiers, 2022) and took on a notable role in Arnaud Desplechin’s television series In Therapy (En Thérapie, 2022).

She has continued acting in subsequent projects, including films like Colours of Time and others that have kept her visible in French cinema.

Accolades

Suzanne received the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2021 for her performance in Spring Blossom.

Her breakthrough established her as a standout new voice, and she has continued to earn recognition.

She received another nomination for Best Female Revelation (Most Promising Actress) at the 2026 César Awards for her role in Colours of Time (also referred to as La Venue de l’Avenir in some contexts), underscoring her growing presence as both an actress and filmmaker.

Her debut feature earned festival selections and critical acclaim, positioning her among France’s exciting emerging directors.