Valeria Bruni Tedeschi Siblings: Meet Carla and Virginio Bruni Tedeschi

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, born Valeria Carla Federica Bruni Tedeschi on November 16, 1964, in Turin, Italy, is a renowned Italian-French actress, screenwriter, and film director.

Coming from a prominent industrial family with roots in the Piedmont region, she moved to Paris with her family in 1973 amid fears of kidnappings and terrorism.

Raised bilingually in Italian and French, she has built a distinguished career spanning acting in over 85 films and directing several acclaimed features.

Known for her nuanced performances in both French and Italian cinema, she often portrays complex, emotionally layered characters and has established herself as a significant figure in European arthouse filmmaking.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Valeria is the older sister of singer, model, and former French First Lady Carla Bruni.

She also had an older brother, Virginio Bruni Tedeschi (1959–2006), who passed away from complications related to HIV/AIDS.

The family’s artistic inclinations are evident across the siblings, with Carla pursuing music and modeling on an international stage while Valeria channeled her talents into cinema.

Career

Tedeschi trained at prestigious institutions, including Patrice Chéreau’s École des Amandiers, and made her early stage and screen appearances in the 1980s.

She gained prominence with her role in Les gens normaux n’ont rien d’exceptionnel (1993), which earned her the César Award for Most Promising Actress.

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Over the decades, she has collaborated with directors such as Noémie Lvovsky, Marco Bellocchio, and Olivier Assayas, appearing in notable films like La Reine Margot (1994), Those Who Love Me Can Take the Train (1998), 5×2 (2004), Munich (2005), and Human Capital (2014).

She transitioned successfully into directing with her debut feature It’s Easier for a Camel… (2003), a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama that won awards at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Her follow-up, Actrices (2007), received the Special Jury Prize in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section.

In 2013, A Castle in Italy premiered in competition at Cannes and drew from her personal experiences, including her brother’s illness.

Later works like Forever Young (Les Amandiers, 2022) further showcased her directorial vision, often exploring family dynamics, love, loss, and artistic life with emotional honesty and autobiographical elements.

Accolades

Tedeschi has won multiple David di Donatello Awards for Best Actress, including for The Second Time (1996), Notes of Love (1998), Human Capital (2014), and Like Crazy (2017).

She earned the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 1994 and has accumulated several other César nominations across categories, including recent ones for Best Actress.

Her directorial work has been celebrated at major festivals: It’s Easier for a Camel… received the Louis Delluc Prize for Best First Film, while Actrices and A Castle in Italy garnered attention at Cannes.

Additional recognitions include Tribeca Film Festival awards for acting and directing, Pasinetti Awards, and nominations at the European Film Awards and Nastro d’Argento.