Louis Garrel Siblings: Getting to Know Esther Garrel

Louis Garrel is a French actor, director, and screenwriter born on June 14, 1983, in Paris, France.

Coming from a prominent artistic family, he has established himself as a leading figure in contemporary French cinema, known for his intense screen presence, intellectual charm, and versatility across dramatic, romantic, and comedic roles.

Garrel gained early international recognition as a young actor and has since expanded into filmmaking, earning acclaim for both his performances and his directorial work.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Louis has one full sibling, his younger sister Esther Garrel, who is also an accomplished actress.

The siblings have frequently collaborated on screen, including in films directed by their father Philippe Garrel.

Esther has built her own notable career with appearances in films such as Call Me by Your Name.

Additionally, Louis has a half-sister named Léna Garrel from his father’s other relationship.

Career

Garrel made his acting debut at the age of six in his father’s film Les Baisers de secours (Emergency Kisses, 1989), appearing alongside his parents.

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He trained at the Conservatoire National Supérieur d’Art Dramatique in Paris and broke through internationally with his starring role in Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers (2003), a controversial drama set against the backdrop of the 1968 student protests in Paris.

He developed a close creative partnership with director Christophe Honoré, appearing in several of his films including Ma Mère (2004), Dans Paris (2006), Love Songs (2007), and The Beautiful Person (2008).

Garrel also worked regularly with his father, notably in Regular Lovers (2005), which earned him significant recognition.

Over the years, he has taken on diverse roles in French and international productions, such as Saint Laurent (2014), My King (2015), Greta Gerwig’s Little Women (2019), and The Three Musketeers films.

As a director, Garrel debuted with the feature Two Friends (2015) and achieved further success with A Faithful Man (2018) and the heist comedy The Innocent (2022), the latter of which showcased his talent for blending humor with emotional depth.

Accolades

Garrel received the César Award for Most Promising Actor for his performance in Regular Lovers (2005).

He has earned multiple additional César nominations throughout his career, including for Best Supporting Actor in films like Saint Laurent and My King, as well as nominations for Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay for The Innocent, which led the nominations at the 2023 César Awards in several categories.