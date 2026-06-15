Legal Woes Deepen for Mombasa-Based Scribe Accused of Extortion

Rashid Bedzimba, the Kisauni Member of Parliament (MP) and former aide to then-Tourism Minister Najib Balala, is seeking legal redress following allegations of a malicious digital extortion campaign targeted against him.

The legal action centers on Peter Mwita Maseke, a Mombasa-based scribe described in reports as a notorious extortionist.

Maseke, who works for the Alshifaa Media Group in Mombasa County, is accused of utilizing digital platforms to publish offensive and harmful misinformation.

Bedzimba claims that Maseke intentionally published false and malicious information on a digital platform (WhatsApp) designed to detrimentally affect his reputation and cause him harm.

According to formal charges on the charge sheet, on December 28, 2025, Maseke allegedly posted information he knew to be false via his mobile phone number (0729428118).

The text, according to the charge sheet, was then distributed within a local WhatsApp group known as Likoni News.

Detectives has since determined that the posts were grossly offensive and intentionally targeted.

The legal escalation follows a swift sequence of events by local law enforcement over the turn of the new year.

On December 30, 2025, Maseke was initially summoned by authorities to record a statement regarding the information he reportedly shared on WhatsApp.

On December 31, 2025, following further review, Maseke was formally arrested by police officers.

On January 2, 2026, Mwita was formally presented in court and Kisauni-based detectives were granted five additional days by the court to continue holding the journalist in custody.

He would subsequently released on a free bond.

Investigators are actively probing the matter under allegations of offenses committed under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.