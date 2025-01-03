Bobby Wagner Siblings: Meet Robert Wagner and Nakima Ward

Bobby Wagner is a professional football linebacker currently playing for the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

Born on June 27, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, he played college football at Utah State.

Wagner was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft and has since established himself as a nine-time Pro Bowler and a key leader on defense.

At 34 years old, he continues to influence the Commanders significantly, contributing to their culture and performance during their rebuilding phase.

Siblings

Bobby has two siblings, a brother named Robert Wagner and a sister named Nakima Ward.

Both siblings have been mentioned in various contexts, including Bobby’s acknowledgment of Robert on social media for National Siblings Day, highlighting their bond as they both played linebacker in college.

College career

Wagner played college football at Utah State University from 2008 to 2011, where he quickly established himself as a standout linebacker.

After being a highly regarded recruit out of high school in Los Angeles, California, he chose to play for Utah State.

In his freshman year, Wagner participated in all 12 games, showcasing his potential as a versatile linebacker.

By his sophomore year, he had secured a starting position and led the team in tackles, solidifying his role as a key defensive player.

His junior year continued this trend, as he recorded significant stats and earned recognition for his performance.

In his senior year (2011), Wagner had a standout season, leading the team with 140 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and four interceptions.

His exceptional performance earned him the title of WAC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-WAC honors.

By the end of his college career, Wagner had left a lasting legacy at Utah State, known for his leadership both on and off the field.

NFL career

Wagner was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He quickly earned a starting position and made an immediate impact on the team’s defense.

In 2013, he was a crucial part of the “Legion of Boom,” Seattle’s dominant defense that helped the team win Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos, where he recorded eight tackles in the game.

Over his tenure with the Seahawks, Wagner consistently performed at an elite level, earning Pro Bowl selections nine times from 2014 to 2022 and multiple first-team All-Pro honors during that period.

Known not only for his physical skills but also for his leadership qualities, Wagner served as a captain for several seasons and was instrumental in mentoring younger players on the team.

In March 2022, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he continued to perform at a high level and contributed significantly to their defense during that season.

After one season with the Rams, Wagner returned to the Seahawks for the 2023 season, reuniting with a franchise where he had experienced considerable success.

Accolades

Wagner has received numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s elite linebackers.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and has earned All-Pro honors ten times, including six first-team selections and four second-team selections.

This achievement places him among an exclusive group of players, as he is one of only three linebackers to be a 10-time All-Pro, alongside Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor.

Wagner’s leadership and performance on the field have also led to significant recognition off the field.

He was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2024, highlighting his contributions to social justice and mental health advocacy.

Additionally, he won the Steve Largent Award, which is given to a player who exemplifies the spirit and integrity of the Seahawks franchise.