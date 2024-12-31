Kenneth Walker III Siblings: Meet Mariah, Marcel and Louis

Kenneth Walker III, born October 20, 2000, in Arlington, Tennessee, is a professional football running back for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

He played college football at Wake Forest and Michigan State, earning accolades such as the Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards in 2021.

Walker had a standout rookie season in 2022, rushing for over 1,000 yards.

However, his 2024 season has been marred by injuries; he was recently placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, concluding his season with 573 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

Siblings

Walker has two brothers, Marcel and Louis, and one sister, Mariah.

They were raised by his parents, Kenneth Walker, Jr. and Shaunteshia Brown, in Arlington, Tennessee, where he excelled in football during high school.

College career

Walker III began his college career at Wake Forest University, where he played from 2019 to 2020.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact by rushing for 579 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing his speed and agility.

His performance earned him a spot on the All-ACC Freshman Team.

During his sophomore year, Walker continued to improve, accumulating 579 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His success at Wake Forest caught the attention of NFL scouts, prompting him to transfer to a program where he could further develop his skills.

In January 2021, Walker transferred to Michigan State University, a move that proved pivotal for his career.

He had a breakout season in 2021, rushing for an impressive 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.

This performance not only led the nation in rushing yards but also played a crucial role in Michigan State’s resurgence under head coach Mel Tucker.

Walker’s outstanding season earned him several prestigious awards, including the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best running back and the Walter Camp Award recognizing the most outstanding player in college football.

Additionally, he finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting, highlighting his status as one of the top players in college football that year.

NFL career

Walker was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was seen as a dynamic running back who could complement their offense.

In his rookie season, Walker quickly established himself as a key player, rushing for over 1,000 yards (1,050) and scoring nine touchdowns despite missing some games due to injury.

He had several standout performances, including a notable game against the Los Angeles Chargers where he rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

His impressive performance earned him recognition as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week during his rookie campaign.

However, in the 2023 season, Walker faced injury challenges that limited his playing time.

Despite these setbacks, Walker is known for his explosive speed, vision, and ability to break tackles.

His capacity to make quick cuts and accelerate makes him a significant threat on the field.

Accolades

Walker III has received several prestigious accolades throughout his football career.

Notably, he won the Doak Walker Award in 2021, recognizing him as the nation’s best running back and making him the first Michigan State player to earn this honor since its inception in 1990.

That season, he rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns, which were among the best statistics in college football.

Additionally, Walker was awarded the Walter Camp Player of the Year in 2021, becoming the first player in NCAA history to win this award without being a Heisman finalist.

This award is voted on by head coaches and sports information directors across the country.

He was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection and a finalist for the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the nation’s best overall player.

In his rookie NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks, Walker garnered significant attention and was a strong candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, finishing second in voting despite leading all rookies with 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.