Andrew Luck Siblings: All About Mary, Emily and Addison

Andrew Austen Luck is a former NFL quarterback and current general manager of Stanford Cardinal football.

Drafted first overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, he quickly became a franchise cornerstone, earning four Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in passing touchdowns in 2014.

Despite his success, Luck retired unexpectedly in 2019 due to injuries.

He returned to Stanford in 2024 to oversee the football program, reflecting on his career and the challenges of retirement.

Siblings

Andrew is the oldest of four siblings. He has two sisters, Mary Ellen and Emily, and a brother named Addison.

Mary Ellen played volleyball at Stanford, while Emily also graduated from Stanford.

Addison is a talented soccer player who attended Yale, where he was recognized as Gatorade’s Boy’s Soccer Player of the Year for West Virginia.

College career

Luck enrolled at Stanford University in 2008, where he played under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

In his freshman season, he served as the backup quarterback to starter Tavita Pritchard and played in several games, showcasing his potential.

Luck became the starting quarterback in his sophomore season (2009), leading Stanford to an 8-5 record.

He threw for 2,575 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions, earning recognition as a rising star in college football.

Luck had a breakout year in his junior season (2010), throwing for 3,338 yards, 32 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions.

His performance led Stanford to a BCS bowl game—the Orange Bowl—and he finished as the runner-up for the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

In his senior season (2011), Luck continued to excel, throwing for 3,517 yards and 37 touchdowns against only 10 interceptions.

He was again a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and won several prestigious awards, including the Maxwell Award for the nation’s best player and the Walter Camp Award.

By the time he left Stanford, Luck held numerous school records, including all-time passing yards (10,387), passing touchdowns (82), and passing efficiency (162.8).

His leadership and performance significantly elevated Stanford’s football program during his tenure.

NFL career

Luck was selected first overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Colts were coming off a difficult season that led to the retirement of legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

In his rookie season, Luck made an immediate impact by setting an NFL rookie record with 4,374 passing yards while throwing for 23 touchdowns.

He led the Colts to an impressive 11-5 record and a playoff berth.

In 2013, Luck continued to impress by throwing for over 3,800 yards and leading the Colts to another playoff appearance.

The following year, in 2014, he had arguably his best season as he threw for 4,761 yards and led the league with 40 touchdown passes.

This performance earned him his first Pro Bowl selection and helped the Colts reach the AFC Championship Game.

Despite injuries limiting him to just nine games in 2015, he still managed to throw for over 3,400 yards when healthy.

In 2016, Luck returned strong with over 4,200 passing yards and earned another Pro Bowl selection.

Throughout his career, however, Luck faced significant injury challenges that began affecting him in 2015.

Shoulder issues required surgeries and rehabilitation efforts that ultimately hindered his ability to return to form.

On August 24, 2019, Luck announced his retirement from professional football at age 29.

His decision shocked fans and analysts alike as he cited physical and mental exhaustion from dealing with injuries over several seasons.

Over his six-year career with the Colts from 2012 to 2019, Luck threw for a total of 23,671 passing yards with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions while maintaining a completion percentage of approximately 60.8%.

Luck is remembered as one of the most talented quarterbacks of his generation.

His combination of size, intelligence, arm strength, and mobility made him a unique player in the NFL.

Despite his relatively short career due to injuries, he left a lasting impact on both Stanford football and the Indianapolis Colts franchise.

After retiring from football, Luck has taken on roles outside of professional sports but remains a respected figure in football circles.

Accolades

Luck received numerous accolades throughout his college and NFL career, reflecting his exceptional talent and impact on the game.

In college, he was a two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2010 and 2011 and earned the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award in 2011.

Luck was also named a First Team All-American in 2011 and was a two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

He holds Stanford records for career passing touchdowns (82) and total offense (10,387 yards) and led the Cardinal to three consecutive postseason berths.

In the NFL, Luck was selected first overall in the 2012 draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

He was a four-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2018.

Additionally, he set the rookie record for passing yards with 4,373 yards in his debut season.

Luck’s contributions to football were further recognized with his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023.