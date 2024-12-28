Drew Lock Siblings: Getting to Know Claire and Andy Lock

Drew Lock is an American professional football quarterback currently playing for the New York Giants in the NFL.

He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft after a successful college career at Missouri.

Lock has started several games for the Giants in 2024, despite struggling with injuries and contributing to a franchise-worst losing streak.

He is married to model Natalie Newman and has a career total of 5,697 passing yards with 28 touchdowns across his tenure in the league.

Siblings

Drew has a younger sister named Claire, who is also an accomplished athlete, having starred at Lee’s Summit High School.

Additionally, he has a brother named Andy Lock, who is known for his involvement in sports as well.

College career

Lock played college football at the University of Missouri from 2015 to 2018, where he became the Tigers’ full-time starting quarterback.

In his freshman year, Lock began as a backup but played in 11 games, starting five.

He finished the season with 1,332 passing yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

While his performance showed promise, it also highlighted areas for improvement.

Lock’s sophomore year marked a significant turning point in his development as he took over as the starting quarterback.

He threw for 3,399 yards, with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, demonstrating a marked improvement in his play.

His ability to stretch the field with deep passes began to emerge, establishing him as a key player for the Tigers.

The following season, in 2017, Lock truly broke out as a star. He set a school record with 44 touchdown passes and finished with 3,964 passing yards and only 13 interceptions.

His strong arm and ability to read defenses garnered him recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

In his senior year (2018), Lock continued to build on his success, completing over 60% of his passes for 3,498 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

His performance earned him nominations for several awards and solidified his reputation as an NFL prospect.

By the time he left Missouri, Lock had established himself as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the school’s history, setting multiple records for touchdown passes and passing yards.

NFL career

Lock was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft (42nd overall).

His selection was seen as a strategic move to secure a promising young quarterback after years of veteran leadership following Peyton Manning’s retirement.

After starting the season as a backup, Lock made his debut in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He won his first four starts and showcased flashes of potential, finishing his rookie season with 1,020 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

In the 2020 season, Lock was named the starting quarterback but faced challenges with consistency throughout the year.

Despite this, he managed to throw for over 2,900 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in a season that was impacted by injuries.

The following year (2021), the Broncos brought in competition by signing veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Lock played in several games but struggled to secure the starting position consistently.

In March 2022, Lock was traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the deal that sent Russell Wilson to Denver.

He competed for the starting job but ultimately served primarily as a backup during that season.

In early 2024, Lock signed with the New York Giants. During this season, he faced challenges due to injuries but had opportunities to start games.

His performance has been scrutinized amid team struggles; however, he remains a valuable asset with potential for growth.

Accolades

Lock has received several accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at the University of Missouri.

Notably, he was named First-team All-SEC in 2017 after leading the NCAA with a record-setting 44 passing touchdowns, which also set the SEC and Missouri records.

In addition to this recognition, he was selected to the Manning Award Watch List and was a finalist for the Maxwell Award, which honors the top offensive player in college football.

Lock’s impressive college statistics include finishing his career with a total of 108 touchdowns (99 passing, 9 rushing) and leading the SEC in passing attempts and completions during his final season in 2018.

His performance helped him become a four-star recruit coming out of high school, where he was recognized as a standout player before transitioning to college football.