Jacoby Brissett Siblings: Get to Know Dejon and Oshae Brissett

Jacoby JaJuan Brissett is an American professional football quarterback for the New England Patriots in the NFL.

He played college football at NC State after starting at Florida and was drafted by the Patriots in 2016.

Brissett has played for several teams, including the Colts, Dolphins, and Browns, before returning to the Patriots in 2024 on a one-year, $8 million contract.

He began the season as the starting quarterback, leading the team to an early victory against the Bengals but was later benched in favor of rookie Drake Maye.

Siblings

Brissett has two older brothers namely Dejon Brissett and Oshae Brissett.

The older brother of Oshae, Dejon was drafted second overall in the 2020 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts.

Oshae played college basketball at Syracuse and won a championship with the Celtics.

In 2024, he won the Larry O’Brien trophy with the Celtics

Jacoby grew up in a competitive environment, with his family playing a significant role in his athletic development.

His brothers inspired him to excel in sports, contributing to his success as a quarterback in the NFL.

College career

Brissett began his college career at the University of Florida, where he played for the Gators from 2011 to 2012.

In his freshman year, he participated in ten games, primarily serving as a backup to starter John Brantley.

During this time, he showcased his athleticism and potential, completing 10 of 17 passes for 110 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

However, in his sophomore year, Brissett had the opportunity to start several games due to Brantley’s injuries but struggled with consistency.

He completed 54.4% of his passes for 1,176 yards, along with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

After the season, he decided to transfer to North Carolina State University.

At NC State, Brissett made an immediate impact after becoming the starting quarterback in 2014.

He led the team to a bowl game and threw for 2,606 yards with a completion percentage of 60.0%, achieving 22 touchdowns and five interceptions in his junior year.

His performance earned him recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

In his senior year (2015), Brissett continued to improve, throwing for 2,662 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while also demonstrating dual-threat capabilities by rushing for over 500 yards.

His leadership helped NC State secure another bowl game appearance.

Also Read: Rachaad White Siblings: Meet Darrioine, Antoine and DeAndre

NFL career

Brissett was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round (91st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season, he served as a backup to Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Due to injuries to both quarterbacks, Brissett made his first start in Week 3 against the Houston Texans and led the team to victory.

In September 2017, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts after Andrew Luck’s injury and became their starting quarterback for the entire season.

He threw for over 3,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In the following years with the Colts (2018-2019), Brissett continued to develop as a quarterback.

His best statistical season came in 2019 when he passed for over 2,900 yards and achieved an impressive ratio of 18 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

After his time with the Colts, Brissett signed with the Miami Dolphins in March 2020 as a backup quarterback and played in several games during the season but primarily served in a supporting role.

In March 2021, he joined the Cleveland Browns as a backup quarterback and played in relief of Baker Mayfield during injuries but did not have significant starting opportunities.

The following year, he signed with the Washington Commanders, where he again played as a backup quarterback with limited starting chances.

In March 2024, Brissett returned to the New England Patriots on a one-year contract worth $8 million.

He started the season strong but faced competition from rookie Drake Maye later in the year.

Accolades

Brissett has received several accolades throughout his football career, highlighting both his on-field performance and his contributions off the field.

In college, he played for the Florida Gators and then the NC State Wolfpack, where he achieved significant success.

He was recognized as the Palm Beach Post’s Offensive Player of the Year during his high school career and was a four-star recruit.

In the NFL, Brissett was nominated for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award while with the Indianapolis Colts, acknowledging his community service and impact beyond football.

He has also been recognized for his performances on the field, including being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a standout game against the Houston Texans in 2019, where he threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns.