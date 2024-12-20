Rachaad White Siblings: Meet Darrioine, Antoine and DeAndre

Rachaad White, born January 12, 1999, is a professional running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

He played college football at Arizona State after transferring from Mt. San Antonio College and Nebraska–Kearney.

Drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, White has shown versatility, contributing both as a rusher and receiver.

In a recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 16, 2024, he rushed for 64 yards and scored a touchdown, despite losing a fumble.

Siblings

Rachaad is the youngest of four brothers, with siblings named Darrioine, Antoine, and DeAndre.

Growing up in a challenging environment, he was influenced by his mother, Rochelle, who worked multiple jobs to support her sons.

His brothers were instrumental in his life, but White also sought mentorship through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, which provided him with additional support and guidance.

College career

White began his collegiate journey at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he played for one season before transferring to Mt. San Antonio College in California.

At Mt. San Antonio, he had a breakout season in 2019, rushing for an impressive 1,200 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.

His outstanding performance caught the attention of several Division I programs, leading him to transfer to Arizona State University.

At Arizona State, White quickly made an impact.

In the 2020 season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he rushed for 420 yards in just four games and scored four touchdowns.

His ability to perform at a high level despite the challenges of the season showcased his talent.

The following year, in 2021, White had a standout season, rushing for over 1,000 yards and accumulating a total of 16 touchdowns, including receiving touchdowns.

His versatility as both a runner and receiver made him a valuable asset to the Sun Devils’ offense, as he demonstrated speed, agility, and the ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

NFL career

White’s impressive college career culminated in his selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was picked 91st overall.

His combination of size (6’0″, 214 lbs), speed, and receiving ability made him an attractive prospect for NFL teams.

In his rookie season with the Buccaneers, White played a significant role in the team’s offense.

He shared carries with veteran running back Leonard Fournette and quickly became known for his explosive plays and contributions in the passing game.

During the 2022 season, he recorded over 600 rushing yards and around 400 receiving yards, showcasing his dual-threat capability.

Accolades

White has received several accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at Arizona State University.

In 2021, he was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week multiple times, including back-to-back weeks, highlighting his outstanding performances.

Notably, he became the first player in the Pac-12 to earn the Rose Bowl Player of the Week honors twice in a single season.

His impressive statistics included rushing for 184 yards and scoring two touchdowns in a crucial game against Washington, where he also contributed significantly in the passing game.

In addition to his college accolades, White has continued to make an impact in the NFL.

He won the Good Morning Football’s Angry Runs Award for his powerful running style, notably for a stiff-arm play against the Seattle Seahawks during his rookie season.