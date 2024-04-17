Bodies of Two Women Found on Roadside in Meru After Murder

Police are investigating the murder of two women whose bodies were found on the roadside in Nkubu, Meru County.

The deceased were identified as Diana Gakli Mutegi and Lucy Makena Ndujo and are from the area. The bodies were discovered on Tuesday evening long after the two had died, police said.

The women seemed to have been strangled and had deep cuts in their heads, police who visited the scene said. The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

The bodies were lying three meters apart with their faces upwards. Police said they moved the bodies to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

No arrest has been made in connection with the murder of the two.

Elsewhere in Kakamega, police are investigating the death of a third-year student at the Masinde Muliro University.

Winnie Nelima Juma, 22 was found lying dead on her bed with foam oozing from the mouth. The deceased had complained of a headache the previous day before she was found dead on Tuesday, police and her relatives said.

The body was half-naked with no visible injury when it was discovered. The body was moved to Kakamega County Funeral Parlour awaiting postmortem.

And in Siakago, Embu, the body of a man was found on the roadside after a possible murder. The body was found in Siakago Town with blood oozing from the nose and mouth. The body was half naked and had greenish floater slippers.

It was suspected that the deceased was killed elsewhere and dumped at the scene, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification. And the body of a man was found outside a cement factory in Athi River area, Machakos County.

Police said the body was found lying on Tuesday long after the victim had been murdered. The body had multiple injuries and did not have any identification documents at the time of the discovery. The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

No arrest has been made in connection with the murder. Police said they are investigating the murder to establish the motive.

Elsewhere, a man was arrested after he wrestled and threw a driver from a moving lorry along Malindi-Mombasa Highway. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

The driver identified as Boniface Otieno who was an employee of Malindi Salt is said to have left the company Mtwapa depot driving the company truck with the product.

He picked up a passenger at an unknown location along the way and upon arrival at the scene of the crime, the passenger turned on the driver threw him out of the truck to the tarmac, and descended on him with kicks and blows.

The injured victim was rushed to Kilifi County Hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The motive and circumstances surrounding the attack are not yet known, police said.

The suspect was saved from a mob that wanted to lynch him. Police said he will face murder charges.