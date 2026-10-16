Body of man found in drainage channel in Kirinyaga

Police in Kirinyaga County have launched investigations after the body of a 32-year-old man was found in a feeder drainage channel in Muthaiga B, Mwea West Sub-County.

The body was discovered on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Muthaiga B feeder drainage, prompting officers from Thiba Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to visit the scene.

Police confirmed the report upon arrival and identified the deceased as Wilson Mwangi Machare, a resident of Karira Village.

The body had visible physical bruises on the right side of the neck.

The deceased was positively identified by his brother before officers documented the scene.

The body was subsequently moved to Kerugoya mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and determine whether foul play was involved.

And a 48-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted with a spade on the head during an altercation at a funeral in Onjiko Sub-location, Nyando Sub-County, Kisumu County.

The deceased, identified as Paul Odhiambo Ong’ondo, was reportedly involved in an altercation with an assailant at around 6:03pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Ong’ondo sustained serious head injuries during the confrontation and was rushed to Jambo Clinic in Ahero town for treatment.

He was later referred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu, where he was admitted in critical condition.

However, he succumbed to his injuries at around 10pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

His body was preserved at the hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Police recorded the incident on Thursday, October 15, as a murder case.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and another injured after armed suspected bandits raided temporary herders’ camps in Rikiaub B Village, Igembe Central Sub County, Meru County, in a suspected retaliatory attack.

The attackers, whose number was not immediately established, reportedly invaded the camps around midnight on Wednesday, October 14, and opened fire indiscriminately on herders.

Police said the attack was suspected to be linked to the killing and slaughtering of camels belonging to Somali herders by Meru cattle herders.

The deceased was identified as Geoffrey Kimathi, 57, a resident of Athwana Location in Tigania East. He was shot in the back, with the bullet exiting through the left side of his chest.

Another victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg below the knee and was rescued and rushed to hospital, where he was reported to be in fair condition.

The attack also left 13 cows dead and 11 others injured, according to police.

Kimathi’s body was moved to the Tigania Sub-County Hospital mortuary in Muthara, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over tensions between cattle and camel herders in the region, with the suspected retaliatory motive pointing to the risk of further violence.

Police investigations into the shooting and killings are expected to establish the identities of the attackers and the circumstances surrounding the incident.