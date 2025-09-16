Body of man found in sack, abandoned in Tana River

Detectives are investigating murder after the discovery of a body of a man in Tana River, Machakos’ Masinga area.

The body had been stuck in a sack and abandoned on the water when it was discovered in Tumutumu area on Monday, police said.

Police visited the scene and confirmed it was of a man aged about 43.

The man seemed to have been murdered elsewhere before the body was dumped in the area. The body did not have any visible injuries at the time of its discovery, police said as they moved it to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, police in Elburgon, Molo, Nakuru County retrieved the body of a woman from a borehole after her murder.

The body of Jerusha Machogu was found in the family borehole after her murder on September 15, 2025.

Police said they are looking for the family nanny who is missing after the murder.

The husband of the woman is missing and the search for him is ongoing, police said. The couple lived with the nanny, the family said.

The woman’s body with multiple head injuries inflicted by a sharp object was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. A relative had been trying to reach them on the phone in vain. He arrived there and sought to know their whereabouts and the houseboy claimed they had gone to church. It was then the relative reported to police prompting an operation that led to the discovery of the body.

The house boy who also lived in the home was detained for grilling. Police revisited the scene on Monday and Tuesday as part of the search for the missing man identified as Pius Machogu aged 80.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established, police said.