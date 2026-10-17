Body of man found in thicket in Githurai 

Police in Kiambu County have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was found dumped in a thicket in Githurai Sub-County.

The body was discovered on Friday, October 16, 2026, with the man’s head partially covered by a sack and his hands and legs bound with binding wire.

Upon removing the sack covering the victim’s head, police officers discovered a deep cut wound at the back of his head.

The man’s hands had been restrained alongside his body using binding wire, and his legs were similarly bound.

Police said no identification documents were recovered from the scene, leaving the victim’s identity unknown.

Preliminary findings suggest that the man may have been killed elsewhere before his body was transported and dumped in the thicket.

Crime scene investigators from Juja processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to General Kago Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a postmortem examination.

The case remains under investigation as detectives seek to establish the victim’s identity, the circumstances surrounding the killing and those responsible.

And police in Kiambu County have launched investigations into the death of a 31-year-old man found with a sisal rope tied around his neck in Kabete Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Dennis Njoroge Maina, was discovered on Friday, October 16, 2026, in circumstances that investigators say require further examination.

According to a police report from Kahuho Police Post, the man’s father received a phone call from his wife, Catherine Maina, at around 10:30 a.m. informing him that their son had allegedly committed suicide.

Police rushed to the scene, where they found the body lying on the ground with a sisal rope tied around the neck.

Police reported that there were no visible physical injuries on the body and no suicide note was found at the scene.

However, crime scene personnel documented several observations that raised questions about the circumstances of the death.

The report noted that the body’s position appeared inconsistent with the height and direction expected from the scene. Investigators also observed what appeared to be friction-related marks around the neck, while the deceased’s slippers remained intact.

The findings have prompted further investigations to establish whether the death was a suicide or involved foul play.

The body was moved to Thogoto Mission Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

Police investigations are ongoing.