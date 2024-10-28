Body of Missing Catholic Nun Found in Convent Sewer 

A trainee catholic nun who went missing from Rongo Catholic Church on Thursday, October 24, was found dead in a sewer pit within the Rongo parish sister convent.

Homa Bay diocese vicar general Gabriel Atieno said the body of the deceased, aged 23, was found floating inside a sewer pit within the sister convent by one of the nuns who was heading to the farm.

He said after Yvonne Jirangwa went missing on October 24, the sisters reported the matter to Rongo police station.

This was after efforts to trace her the whole day were futile.

Her body was found on Sunday, October 27 afternoon.

He said they are yet to establish what transpired before the death of the trainee nun who had been in Rongo parish for three years.

He said the deceased has been very active in community services for the period she has been in Rongo and her death is a blow to the church and the family.

He said the church is working closely with the police to establish the cause of her death.

Rongo sub-county police commander Salim Fundi said the church reported the trainee sister’s disappearance and police tried to trace her before her body was found in the sewer pit.

Fundi said the body of the deceased has been moved to Rosewood Hospital mortuary pending autopsy and police investigations.

A murder probe has been opened. Police said they don’t know the motive of the murder so far.