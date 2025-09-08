Body of missing child aged two found drowned in river in Kakamega  

The body of a two-year-old boy who had been missing for three days was found drowned in a river in Kambiri, Shinyalu, Kakamega County.

Police said the body was found on Nandamanyo river in Makuche village on Sunday long after he had gone missing.

The boy was reported missing on September 3, 2025 before the body was discovered on September 6.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigation into the possible cause of the drowning.

Elsewhere in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, the body of a woman was found on the roadside after a suspected murder.

The body was later identified as that of Mary Wambui and had injuries on the head and leg. The cause and motive of the murder was not immediately established, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

And in Chepseon, Kericho County, a woman was found murdered after an altercation with her boyfriend, police said.

The body of the woman was found in a house she had been staying with the said assailant moments after her murder.

The assailant escaped the scene after the murder, police said adding the body had stab wounds in the neck and lay in a pool of blood.

Police moved the body to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy. The murder weapon, which was a knife, was found at the scene, police.

The suspect later surrendered at the Litein police station confessing he had stabbed the woman killing her.

He claimed he stabbed her in an altercation after he found her with another man in his rented house.

The man who is a boda boda rider was detained pending arraignment. Police say murder cases linked to love triangles have been on the rise amid efforts to solve them.