Body of Missing Taxi Driver Muloki Found in Nairobi Mortuary

Detectives have found the body of a female taxi driver at the City Mortuary in Nairobi.

Taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing a week ago was found dead.

Her relatives positively identified her body at City Mortuary on Thursday October 3 in an emotional session.

The body was recovered from Lari area, Kiambu county about 450 kilometers away from where she went missing.

Muloki went missing on September 27 from Mombasa where she operated.

Efforts to trace her since then bore no fruits until when the body was discovered and identified.

This came as the family of the woman disputed earlier reports she had been found in Uriri, Migori County.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said the body was discovered at the Nairobi City Mortuary after an intense interrogation session with a suspect in custody.

Edwin Ng’etich was arrested after being found with the woman’s motor vehicle in Nakuru.

He was arrested on Sunday September 29, two days after Muloki had gone missing.

Investigations reveal that the body was found in a thicket within Mai Mahiu in Lari, Kiambu County.

Police were notified and it was brought to the City Mortuary, where it was booked on September 29, 2024, as an unknown body the same day the driver was arrested almost 60 kilometers away in Nakuru.

Ng’etich was arrested in Nakuru while driving Muloki’s motor vehicle.

He later opened up to detectives after intense questioning, and further reports indicate that he led police to the location where he dumped the body.

Police later realized it was that of Muloki.

Muloki’s family in Mombasa was notified and visited the mortuary for identification and autopsy.

Police and the family plan for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Police revealed records show Ng’etich has committed similar offences in the past.

The motive of the incident remains unknown for now.

Police believe those behind her abduction and murder lured her.

The suspect or suspects did not use the usual application to book their trip in an attempt to evade detection.

The person who hired the car did not use the applications the driver has been using to book clients, the police said.

“We believe the person who abducted her approached her and requested the trip or abducted her from Mombasa,” said a police officer aware of the probe.

Her vehicle, a Nissan Serena was recovered at Mwariki Police Station in Nakuru.

Police said Muloki, 35 was driving the salon car when she disappeared.

The driver’s last communication, according to police, was when she was in Samburu, Kwale County.

Samburu town is located about 66 kilometres from Mombasa Central Business District.

Muloki’s disappearance was reported at the Makupa Police Station in Mombasa by her mother.

Police investigations show the vehicle had earlier been spotted in the Kondele area in Kisumu County.

It was later traced to Nakuru as police intensified their search for the woman who had found success in the male-dominated taxi business.

Such cases have been on the rise amid police operations that solved some of them.