Body of Missing Taxi Driver Recovered in Maragua Dam

The body of a taxi driver who went missing in Utawala area was found in a dam two days after the incident.

The body of Evans Mochara was found dumped in Maragua Dam in Murang’a County on October 14, two days after he went missing from his home in the Mihango area of Utawala.

Police have since arrested Machora’s wife to help them in the probe into the incident.

The officers produced her in court Tuesday and sought to detain the woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of her husband for 21 days.

The wife, Teresia Masese, was arrested a week later after filing a suspicious missing person report and she will now be charged with murder, police said.

Police investigations show she was among the last people who spoke to Machora before he went missing on October 11 when a car picked him up, never to be seen alive again.

She had been named a person of interest in her husband’s disappearance after police noticed the suspicious missing person report that she filed two days after Mochara went missing.

Additionally, police are trying to find out how the taxi driver’s car travelled to several towns in Nairobi and neighbouring counties on the day he went missing.

On that very Thursday, after Mochara was picked up by unknown people at 1am, his car travelled from the Chokaa area to Kirinyaga on that very dawn.

By the time it was morning, it was already back to Kasarani, and, after a further drive across different towns on the outskirts of Nairobi, it was abandoned near his home later that afternoon in Njiiru.

Police say they are probing murder and hope to arrest more suspects into the incident.

An autopsy is planned on the body to establish how he died, police said.

