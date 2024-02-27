Body of Missing University of Nairobi Lecturer Dr Samuel Mbutu Found in Mortuary

Police are investigating a murder after the body of a lecturer at the University of Nairobi who was missing was found at the City Mortuary.

Dr Samuel Mbutu Mararo, 37 was a political science lecturer at the UoN.

He was reported missing last Thursday February 22 three days after he had failed to go home and his family put a poster of him asking for information on his whereabouts.

The family and police said his body was taken to City Mortuary on February 20 after being found lifeless on the streets of Nairobi.

The cause of the death is yet to be known.

His brother Joseph Kagiri said they identified the body on Tuesday February 27 morning. He said they have since learned the body was picked up from Bus Station area after being found lying on the road side.

Kagiri said they suspect the late lecturer was drugged and robbed of his valuables. He said the thieves stole his laptop, mobile phone and cash.

“He had not physical injuries at the time we saw the body and we believe he was drugged,” he said.

The body was taken to the mortuary on February 20 and marked as unidentified. It took a week for the family to identify it.

He was heading to his Kariobangi home when he was probably drugged and robbed. There is a likelihood he was also mugged.

The thieves used his MPesa account to withdraw unknown amount of money from his bank accounts.

Police said they had established the thieves made the transactions in Kayole.

A team from DCI is pursuing the matter. An autopsy was Tuesday planned to tell how he died.

He was a father of two, Kagiri said.