Body of unknown man retrieved from Lake Elementaita

Police in Gilgil Sub-county, Nakuru County, launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was discovered floating in Lake Elementaita.

The incident was reported on the evening of April 6, 2026.

Authorities said the body of a middle-aged man of African origin was spotted floating in the lake at the Karura area.

The body was retrieved from the water by members of the public before being examined and documented by investigators.

Police said no identification documents were found on the deceased.

The body was later moved to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Elsewhere, police in Sabatia Sub-county, Vihiga County, are investigating a drowning incident after the body of an unidentified man was discovered floating in River Lidumbu.

The incident was reported on the evening of April 7, 2026.

Police visited the scene in West Maragoli Location where they found the body of a man believed to be about 45 years old.

Police said the body had no visible physical injuries. However, there were bite marks around the mouth and right eye, believed to have been caused by aquatic animals in the river.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators.

The body was later moved to Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Drowning incidents have been on the rise due to rains in the country.