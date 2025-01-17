Bogdan Bogdanović Siblings: Get to Know Bojana Bogdanović

Bogdan Bogdanović is a Serbian professional basketball player born on August 18, 1992.

He currently plays for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

Bogdanović was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2014 but his rights were traded to the Sacramento Kings.

He has had a notable career, earning multiple international accolades, including being named to the All-EuroLeague First Team and the FIBA World Cup All-Tournament Team multiple times.

Recently, he was dealing with a knee injury but was available to play for the Hawks against the Suns on January 14, 2025.

Siblings

Bogdan’s sister is Bojana Bogdanović.

She is very supportive of her brother and has been involved in his life, even serving as his personal chauffeur at times.

Bojana has also lived with Bogdan in Sacramento while pursuing her M.B.A. at Sacramento State.

Career

Bogdanović began his professional career in Serbia, playing for Partizan Belgrade from 2010 to 2014.

During his time with Partizan, he won several domestic and regional titles, including three Serbian League championships and two Adriatic League championships.

His early success in Serbia laid the foundation for his future career in European basketball.

In 2014, Bogdanović moved to Fenerbahçe Ülker in the Turkish Basketball Super League.

He played a crucial role in the team’s success, helping them win the EuroLeague championship in 2017.

His performance in Europe caught the attention of NBA scouts, leading to his eventual move to the United States.

Bogdanović’s time in Europe was instrumental in developing his skills and preparing him for the challenges of the NBA.

Bogdanović joined the Sacramento Kings in 2017.

During his three seasons with the Kings, he developed into a reliable shooting guard/small forward, known for his three-point shooting and overall scoring ability.

He averaged around 13.5 points per game during his time with the Kings.

Despite the team’s struggles, Bogdanović established himself as a valuable asset, showcasing his potential as a consistent contributor in the league.

In November 2020, Bogdanović signed with the Atlanta Hawks as a restricted free agent.

The Kings initially matched the offer sheet, but a trade was eventually agreed upon, sending Bogdanović to the Hawks.

With the Hawks, he has continued to showcase his versatility and shooting skills, playing a key role in the team’s playoff runs.

Bogdanović has also had a successful international career with the Serbian national team.

He won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics and another silver at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

His performances on the international stage have further highlighted his skills and adaptability as a player.

Accolades

In the NBA, Bogdanović was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2018 after his first season with the Sacramento Kings.

In Europe, he was part of the EuroLeague 2010–20 All-Decade Team and won the EuroLeague championship with Fenerbahçe in 2017, earning an All-EuroLeague First Team selection that year.

Internationally, Bogdanović has been a key player for Serbia, winning silver medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2017 EuroBasket, where he was named to the All-Tournament Team.

He also won silver at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and was named to the World Cup All-Tournament Team for the second consecutive time.

Recently, Bogdanović received the Sekou Smith Award from the Atlanta Hawks for his professionalism and integrity in media interactions.

He is also considered a strong contender for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award due to his consistent performance off the bench.