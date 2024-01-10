Bolivia Joins South Africa in International Legal Action Against Israel for Alleged Genocide

Bolivia has recently thrown its support behind South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the latter of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. This move comes after a sustained Israeli bombardment over three months, resulting in the tragic loss of over 22,000 civilian lives and extensive destruction in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry, in an official statement, expressed its commitment to peace and justice by joining the case as a signatory to the Genocide Convention.

Comunicado en respaldo a la solicitud presentada por Sudáfrica ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ).#DiplomaciaDeLosPueblos 🔗 Léelo aquí: https://t.co/Wg9b21xCmO pic.twitter.com/jGMuMQlr26 — Cancillería de Bolivia (@MRE_Bolivia) January 7, 2024

The statement acknowledged and commended South Africa’s historic legal action against Israel, emphasizing the importance of international support for the cause. Bolivia, along with other nations like Bangladesh, Comoros, and Djibouti, had previously referred Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November for potential war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Israel in the aftermath of Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza on October 7.

NOTA | Bolivia rompe relaciones diplomáticas con Israel y llama a cesar los ataques a la Franja de Gazahttps://t.co/32vBEPCXL8 pic.twitter.com/3NNhpYjifM — Cancillería de Bolivia (@MRE_Bolivia) October 31, 2023

Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani cited aggressive military attacks, leading to the death of thousands of civilians and forced displacement, as the primary reasons for cutting diplomatic relations. Mamani also stressed Israel’s violation of International Law in its treatment of the civilian population during armed conflicts.

International Call for Action

Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora urged the international community to put an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine. He emphasized the need for Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination in a free, independent, and sovereign state within the pre-1967 borders, designating East Jerusalem as its capital. President Arce Catacora called for a strengthened United Nations committed to peace and maintaining its intergovernmental character without subordination to any hegemonic power.

The ICJ is set to conduct hearings on Thursday and Friday to address South Africa’s case against Israel. The legal action seeks to accuse Israel of genocide in the Gaza war and calls for the emergency suspension of its military campaign. Bolivia’s support adds another dimension to the international efforts to hold Israel accountable for its actions in the Palestinian territories.