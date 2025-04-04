Bollywood actor and director Manoj Kumar dies at 87

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Manoj Kumar has died at the age of 87 in India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

The actor died of “age-related health issues”, Dr Santosh Shetty of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where the actor was admitted, said.

His son, Kunal Goswami, told ANI news agency that Kumar had been battling health issues for a long time.

Kumar leaves behind a rich legacy of patriotic films, which propelled him to fame in the 1960s and 1970s.

Tributes from fans, celebrities, and politicians have been pouring in on social media, mourning his death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him an “icon of Indian cinema”.

“Manoj Ji’s [a term of respect in Hindi] works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations,” he wrote in a post on X.

Many contemporary actors mourned his death, calling him a source of inspiration.

Akshay Kumar said he grew up watching Kumar’s films which inculcated in him a sense of love and pride for the nation.

Ajay Devgn praised Kumar for creating moments that are now part of “Indian cinema’s golden history” and thanked him for inspiring storytellers like himself.

Kumar, who was originally named Harikrishan Goswami, was born in 1937 in the northern state of Punjab.

He carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry with films like Shaheed, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Kranti.

His films echoed patriotic fervour – his defining trait – exploring themes like love for the motherland, farmers’ struggles and the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters.

Released at a time when India was still grappling with the aftermath of nearly 200 years of British rule, his films resonated deeply with audiences.

He was fondly called ‘Bharat Kumar’ (the Hindi name for India) by his fans and peers.

His popularity endured into the 21st century, with fans often turning film clips in which he was seen espousing patriotism into viral memes, cementing his status.

Kumar received numerous awards over the years, including the Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award in India.

His contributions earned him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest cinematic honour.

