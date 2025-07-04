Bonnie Raitt Siblings: All About Steven Raitt and David Raitt

Bonnie Lynn Raitt, born on November 8, 1949, in Burbank, California, is an American blues singer, songwriter, guitarist, and activist.

Raised in a musical family, with her father, John Raitt, a celebrated Broadway star known for roles in Oklahoma! and The Pajama Game, and her mother, Marge Goddard, a skilled pianist, Bonnie was immersed in music from an early age.

She began playing guitar at eight, developing a passion for the blues, particularly inspired by artists like Mississippi Fred McDowell and Muddy Waters.

Her unique blend of blues, rock, folk, and country, coupled with her masterful slide guitar technique and soulful voice, has made her a revered figure in American music.

Beyond her musical contributions, Raitt is known for her lifelong commitment to social and environmental activism, including co-founding Musicians United for Safe Energy in 1979.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bonnie grew up with two older brothers, Steven Raitt and David Raitt, both of whom pursued their own paths in music, influenced by their family’s creative environment.

Steven Raitt, born on June 19, 1947, in Van Nuys, California, was a musician and sound engineer who became a prominent figure in the Twin Cities music scene in Minnesota from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Known for his ability to enhance vocals as a sound engineer, earning praise for making them “sound like velvet,” Steven also performed as a singer, though he preferred a supporting role to the spotlight.

Tragically, Steven battled brain cancer for eight years, passing away on April 4, 2009, in Rio Linda, California.

David Raitt, Bonnie’s younger brother, is a multi-instrumentalist who played a significant role in her early career.

Born in Burbank, California, David performed in local bands during his youth and accompanied Bonnie to New York in 1970, where he played stand-up bass during her coffeehouse gigs, including performances at the Philadelphia Folk Festival and the Gaslight Cafe.

In 1972, he relocated to Mendocino County, California, where he became active in the local music scene, performing in various clubs and events.

David collaborated with childhood friend Jimmy Thackery on a classic-style electric blues album, That’s It, released in 2000, which featured contributions from Bonnie and their father, John Raitt.

Known for his versatility on instruments like bass, guitar, harmonica, flute, and drums, David has continued to perform, leading The Baja Boogie Band and earning praise for his bluesy rock style.

Also Read: Brad Paisley Siblings: Getting to Know Gary Paisley

Career

Raitt’s musical journey began in earnest when she left Radcliffe College, where she studied social relations and African studies, to pursue music full-time.

In 1970, she moved to Philadelphia with blues promoter Dick Waterman, performing alongside her brother David and other musicians.

Her debut album, Bonnie Raitt, released in 1971 by Warner Bros., showcased her guitar prowess and blues influences, earning critical praise.

Throughout the 1970s, she released a series of roots-influenced albums, collaborating with artists like Warren Zevon, Jackson Browne, and John Prine, though commercial success was limited.

Her career soared with the 1989 release of Nick of Time, which topped the Billboard 200 and won three Grammy Awards, marking a turning point after years of personal and professional challenges, including struggles with alcoholism.

Subsequent albums, Luck of the Draw (1991) and Longing in Their Hearts (1994), both achieved multi-platinum status and earned additional Grammys, featuring hits like “Something to Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Raitt’s 1995 live album Road Tested and later works like Slipstream (2012) and Dig in Deep (2016) continued to showcase her evolving style.

Her 2022 album, Just Like That…, featured the Grammy-winning title track, inspired by a news story about organ donation, reflecting her ability to craft deeply personal and socially resonant songs.

Accolades

Raitt has won 13 competitive Grammy Awards from 31 nominations, including Album of the Year for Nick of Time, multiple awards for Luck of the Draw and Longing in Their Hearts, and Song of the Year for “Just Like That” in 2023.

She also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring her enduring impact.

In 2000, Raitt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a testament to her influence as a vocalist and guitarist.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked her No. 50 on its “100 Greatest Singers of All Time” list and No. 89 on its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” list, celebrating her distinctive voice and slide guitar mastery.

In 2002, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to the recording industry.

Raitt was honored with the Billboard Women in Music Icon Award and the MusiCares Person of the Year Award, recognizing her artistic and humanitarian efforts.

In 2024, she received a Kennedy Center Honor, further cementing her status as a cultural icon.