Bonnie Tyler, known for hit song ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart,’ dies age 75

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, known for hits such as “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” has died at the age of 75, according to a statement on her website and Instagram account.

Her death comes a few months after the pop star, whose legal name is Gaynor Hopkins, underwent emergency surgery and was put into an induced coma, reported the UK’s PA Media news agency on Thursday.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the statement said.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy,” it added.

In May, the singer was placed into an induced coma after emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. Last month, her spokesperson said she was out of the coma but remained “very unwell and in intensive care”.

The singer’s last show was at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 19 March earlier this year, describing it on her official Facebook page at the time as a “fantastic night”.

She had been due to perform in Cardiff a few days later, on 21 March, but this concert was rescheduled to December.

After her hospitalisation, a spokesperson announced the cancellation or postponement of dates for the singer’s planned summer tour – but hoped some could still take place later in the year.

By Agencies