Booker Omole Speaks on Upcoming Communist Party of Kenya Congress, Outlines Weekend’s Jam-packed Activities

The upcoming Communist Party of Kenya national Congress, to be held this weekend Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, Nov 17, is promising to be a revolutionary spectacle as Communist leaders drawn from all over the world gather for what has been dubbed as a pivotal turning point in the history of Kenya’s politics.

Speaking at a press conference at the Party’s headquarters in Nairobi, the party’s Vice-Chairman Booker Omole spoke glowingly of the much-anticipated day, outlining the day’s pompous activities and promising to officially launch the Communist Party Marxist – Kenya.

Flanked by some of the party’s leaders and ranking members, including Kinuthia Ndung’u, the interim Chairperson of the Majority faction, Omole lashed out at some of the figures who had decided to abandon the movement and betray the ideals of the Party, warning dire consequences on them and vowing to forge ahead, unbowed.

He also said that the Congress was coming at a difficult time where the Party had faced unimaginable fights and even State-sponsored attacks.

He said: “This Congress arrives at a critical juncture, amidst intensified political repression, class struggle, and efforts to thwart our revolutionary mission.”

“Our leadership and members continue to face physical and digital surveillance, state-backed attacks, and betrayal from opportunistic factions that have partnered with the reactionary regime of President William Ruto—a comprador puppet of U.S. imperialism.”

Omole also added that the Party had now split into two factions – pointing out that, there was a majority faction and a minority one. He, however, said that he was backed by the majority who had stayed steadfast in their quest to idealize the principals of Marxism-Leninism.

“The Congress is convened by the CPK Majority under the guidance of Kinuthia Ndung’u following the successful conclusion of our rectification program which has reaffirmed our Party’s vanguard role for the Kenyan working class,” he said.

He also lashed out at the leaders of the minority faction, led by Mwandawiro Mganga and Benedict Wachira, who he said had chosen collusion with imperialist-backed forces.

On his part, Kinuthia Ndung’u said that the two-day Congress was expected to pull delegates from all the 47 counties of Kenya, also adding that there would be international representatives of communist and workers’ organisations drawn from allover the world.

“Over the two-day Congress, 126 accredited delegates from all 47 counties will gather alongside 54 representatives of international communist and workers’ organizations, bringing our total participation to 180,” he said.

He added, “Together, we shall reaffirm our historical mission: to complete Kenya’s independence by dismantling the neo-colonial order and establishing a socialist foundation.”

Omole also outlined some of the key areas the Congress would focus on, which are; Affirming the struggle for independence and socialism, rebuilding the party’s ideological foundations, strengthening party structures and mass organisations, cultural and historic renewal and defeating counter-revolutionary forces.

Omole also reiterated that the upcoming convention was not merely a political event but a tactical step in solidifying the Party’s position as the protector of Kenya’s working class.

“The Congress is not merely an event but a process—a powerful step in solidifying our position as the vanguard of Kenya’s working class. It serves as a reminder that our revolution is both immediate and enduring, fuelled by the sacrifices and unwavering commitment of our comrades,” he said.

“Together, we will confront imperialism, build alliances with revolutionary forces across Africa, and continue our march toward a free and socialist Kenya.”