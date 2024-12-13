Boost as Haitian PM Joins Kenyan Police in Marking Jamhuri Day

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé on Thursday visited the Multinational Security Support (MSS) troops at their camp to Kenya’s 61st year of independence from British colonial rule.

To the team on the ground, the visit was a morale booster and had shown there is general political support for the mission.

The PM was recently inaugurated in changes announced by a council managing politics of the Caribbean nation.

A statement said Fils-Aimé was received by the mission commander Godfrey Otunge – the MSS Force Commander; Normil Rameau, Director General of the Haitian National Police (HNP) and Colonel Kevron Henry, the MSS Deputy Force Commander.

Officials said Fils-Aimé praised the MSS troops, led by Kenya, for their dedication and sacrifice in addressing Haiti’s security challenges.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the Haitian people, emphasizing that their current struggles can be overcome, just as their forefathers overcame past adversities.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the MSS personnel’s determination and strong collaboration with the Haitian National Police, noting that the Kenyan contingent’s presence in Haiti has inspired hope for a brighter future.

“This exemplary collaboration is a strong symbol of international solidarity and fraternity between the two peoples, particularly in the context of global challenges such as the fight against insecurity, justice and respect for the rule of law, sustainable economic recovery, constitutional reform and the upcoming organization of credible and inclusive elections,” he said.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kenya on their 61st Jamhuri Day, recognizing the contingent’s contribution to Haiti’s quest for stability and progress.

“The Prime Minister also expressed his deep gratitude to the Kenyan government and His Excellency William Ruto for their exemplary leadership in the MMS. This mission, conducted with determination and commitment, illustrates Kenya’s strong commitment to supporting the Haitian people in their quest for security and stability,” a statement from his office said.

Otunge reiterated the MSS mission’s unwavering support for the HNP in combating gang violence and fostering a safe environment for democratic elections.

He emphasized the harmonious and productive relationship between the MSS and HNP, dismissing any propaganda meant to derail the mission.

Otunge dedicated Kenya’s 61st Jamhuri Day to the Haitian people, expressing hope that peace and security will soon prevail as the mission enters its second critical phase of decisive operations.

Criminal gangs are still terrorizing locals amid push by the MSS team.

Gang violence that has killed thousands across Haiti over the past two years has worsened recently, with armed groups spreading last month into some of the last parts of the capital Port-au-Prince that were not already under their control.

The U.N. estimates the gangs control 85 percent of the capital and have spread into surrounding areas.

The multinational force was supposed to have 2,500 international police but only around 430 are deployed — some 400 from Kenya and the rest from the Bahamas, Belize and Jamaica.

This has strained plans to push the gangs from their strongholds.

More Kenyan police officers could leave for Haiti anytime from December 14 after authorities announced they are reopening the country’s main international and domestic airports in Port-au-Prince.

Toussaint Louverture International Airport and the Guy Malary domestic airport were both closed last month after Spirit Airlines, JetBlue Airways and American Airlines were struck by gang gunfire on Nov. 11. No passengers were hurt during the incidents, although a flight attendant on board Spirit Airlines Flight 951 out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport did sustain minor injuries after the aircraft was riddled with bullets as it prepared to land.

The incident forced several aircraft en route to Haiti to be diverted, and led Haitian authorities to shut down the capital’s airports for the second time this year because of gang attacks.

It also prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a 30-day prohibition banning U.S. licensed airlines, including cargo carriers, from flying into Port-au-Prince.