Boost in war on terror as Kenya acquires 6 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Türkiye

Kenya’s received six Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) manufactured by Türkiye’s Baykar in a boost in the war against terrorism and other organised crime.

Turkish media said the move signals a deepening defense collaboration between the two countries.

Bayraktar TB2 drones, proven in conflicts such as Nagorno-Karabakh, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine, have become a highly sought-after weapon system globally, especially in Africa.

Kenya’s acquisition reflects a growing trend among African nations to enhance security and combat militant groups using this cost-effective and versatile platform.

The Bayraktar TB2 drones delivered to Kenya are equipped with Aselsan’s Aselflir-500 EO/IR/LD cameras, enhancing their surveillance and targeting capabilities.

Kenyan trainees completed their drone training at Baykar’s Flight Training Center in Keşan on August 23, 2024.

Baykar congratulated the graduates in a statement celebrating the Türkiye-Kenya defense partnership.

Kenya joins a list of African nations, including Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Nigeria, and Morocco, that have either acquired or shown interest in Bayraktar TB2 drones.

These drones are used for various operations, including combating insurgencies, protecting borders, and enhancing national security.

Kenya is expected to integrate the TB2s into its military operations, particularly against al Shabaab militants.

The drone’s effectiveness, affordability, and adaptability make it a popular choice for nations with limited defense budgets, officials said.

Bayraktar TB2’s proven track record in diverse conflict zones has solidified its reputation as a reliable solution for modern warfare.

Broader implications

Kenya’s acquisition reinforces Türkiye’s growing influence in Africa’s defense sector and highlights the increasing reliance on advanced drone technology for regional security.

This development also underscores the global reach and impact of Türkiye’s defense industry.

Kenya’s operational use of Bayraktar TB2 drones, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts against al Shabaab, will be closely watched as a benchmark for future drone integration across Africa.

The continued demand for TB2s signals the further expansion of Türkiye’s defense exports in the region.

Kenyan troops are in Somalia to help fight the terror group al Shabaab.