A bar bouncer and two customers died following a violent altercation at a bar in the Tel Aviv area of Embakasi, Nairobi, in an incident that also resulted in mob justice.

The incident occurred at Lavin Bar on Wednesday night, November 25, at around 10:40 pm, after two male customers allegedly refused to pay their bill for alcoholic drinks they had consumed, police and witnesses said.

According to police, the two customers became unruly when a bar attendant asked them to settle their bill.

Their behaviour reportedly prompted the intervention of the bar bouncer, identified as Said Juma Ngugi, approximately 42 years old.

During the confrontation, one of the customers allegedly drew a knife from his waist and stabbed the bouncer twice in the chest.

The bouncer was rushed to Bristol Park Hospital in Fedha but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police officers from Embakasi Police Station who responded to the incident found the two customers had been lynched by an angry crowd and killed, with their bodies reportedly mutilated beyond recognition.

The incident was reported to police at around 12:55am on Thursday, November 26.

Crime Scene Investigation officers from Embakasi processed the scene before the three bodies were moved to City Mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

Police are expected to investigate both the fatal stabbing and the mob killing of the two customers.

Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for prosecution.

Such incidents of mob lynching have been on the rise amid campaigns to address the same.