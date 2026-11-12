Boy dies after alleged assault in Umoja, suspect arrested

A 15-year-old boy died after allegedly being assaulted by a 22-year-old man and other individuals in Umoja Innercore, Nairobi.

The victim, identified as Ivan Omondi, was reportedly attacked on November 9, at around 6pm while in the company of other people.

According to police, Omondi returned home after the incident but did not inform his parents about the assault. However, his family noticed that he appeared unwell.

His condition deteriorated on November 10, prompting his family to rush him to Equity Afya Hospital in Umoja 1.

He was subsequently referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11pm.

Police officers visited the alleged scene of the assault and the hospital, where they found the teenager’s body at the mortuary.

The body was preserved at Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

One suspect, identified as 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the suspect was Thursday expected to be presented before court for a custodial application as investigations continue.

The circumstances surrounding the assault, including the motive and the role of other individuals who were allegedly involved, remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman was found dead in Kiwe Stream in Kirinyaga Central Sub-County, Kirinyaga County, in a suspected drowning incident.

The deceased, identified as Emily Njeri Nyaga, was discovered in the stream on Wednesday, November 11, after an incident reported to police by Kathare Assistant Chief Edith Wangui.

Police officers visited the scene and, with the assistance of members of the public, retrieved the body.

According to police, the body had no visible physical injuries.

Her brother told police that Emily had a history of epilepsy and was undergoing medication.

The scene was processed before the body was moved to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.