Boy Electrocuted at Balcony of House in Zimmerman

A family is mourning after their nine-year-old son died in an electrocution at Zimmerman estate, Nairobi.

The grade three pupil at Judima Academy died after he touched live wires on Tuesday night.

The parents of the child said he was playing with other friends on the first floor of their apartment when he slid off and fell.

It was then that he fell on three live wires passing through the house balcony, which electrocuted him.

Police said he was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Elsewhere in Londiani, Kericho County a nine-year-old girl drowned in a pool of water at a dam.

Police said the grade three pupil at Farmers Primary School had ventured into a local quarry on Monday afternoon but failed to return.

Members of the public who were passing by discovered the body floating in the dam hours later. The dam had been abandoned and was full of water. Local children had been playing there for days.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Police have been urging parents and guardians to take care of their siblings to avoid such tragedies.