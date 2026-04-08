Boy falls to death from fourth floor of house in Kasarani

A five-year-old boy died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Nairobi’s Kasarani area.

According to the police, the incident was reported on the evening of April 7, 2026, after the child’s father was alerted by their caretaker.

The minor is said to have fallen from the fourth floor of an apartment, where the family resides.

He was rushed to Life Bridge Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited the scene where they said blood stains were observed on the ground floor, while on the fourth floor—near the family’s residence—a section of the metal grill was found missing, believed to be the point from which the child fell.

Preliminary observations indicated that the child sustained severe head injuries, with bleeding from the ears and mouth.

The scene was processed and documented by CSI officers, and the body was later moved to Kenyatta University Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid calls on developers to install safe grills to stop them. Most victims fall off the balconies of houses, police investigations show.

At the weekend, a similar incident happened in Eastleigh area, Nairobi. The incidents are under probe, police said on Wednesday

Meanwhile, police in Ragumo, Kisumu County are investigating an incident where a decomposed body of a man was found on the banks of river Nyamria.

The body is believed to have been swept to the area by raging waters following heavy rains, police said as they moved it to the mortuary for identification and autopsy.

Drowning incidents have been on the rise due to rains that have been experienced in several parts of the country.

Police say up to 115 people have died due to flooding in the past months. Dozens of other people were displaced by the rains.