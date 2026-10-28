Boy found dead in water tank in Kiambu

Police in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, are investigating the death of an eight-year-old boy whose body was found inside a water tank at his home in Kahata Village.

The incident was reported at Kamwangi Police Station on Monday, October 26, 2026, after the child’s parents discovered his lifeless body inside a 100-litre water tank within their compound.

The boy’s mother said she had left home at around 8 am to pick tea alongside her husband, Patrick Ndirangu Mugo, leaving their son alone at home.

The couple returned at around 3 pm and called out for the boy but could not find him.

A frantic search within the compound led to the discovery of the child’s body inside the water tank, which was approximately three-quarters full.

The boy’s body had already been removed from the tank by the time the officers arrived. Police reported that there were no visible physical injuries.

The scene was documented and processed before the body was moved to General Kago Mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Elsewhere, a 44-year-old man who had been missing for nearly a week was found dead in an open cow dung septic pit in Gatumbi Village, Kirinyaga East Sub-County.

The body of Antony Njeru Murage was discovered on Monday, October 26, 2026, at around 5 pm in Kabari Sub-location, Ngariama West Location.

Murage had been missing since October 20, with the disappearance reported to police on October 22.

Police visited the scene and found his partially decomposed body partly floating in the pit.

Preliminary reports indicate that the man may have accidentally fallen into the open pit and drowned. The pit was located approximately 500 metres from his home.

DCI officers documented the scene before the body was retrieved and moved to Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

And police in Kimilili, Bungoma County, launched investigations into the murder of a 28-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed following a confrontation over a woman.

The deceased, identified as Jairus Mukwhana, was found dead at Mwikhupo Village in Nabikoto Sub-location on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Police responded to the scene, where they found Mukwhana’s body bearing a stab wound on the left shoulder.

Preliminary investigations established that the deceased had been returning home from a shop when he encountered a man with whom he allegedly had a disagreement over a woman.

The confrontation reportedly escalated before Mukwhana was fatally stabbed.

DCI officers processed and photographed the scene before the body was moved to Kimilili Sub-County Mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police are pursuing investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and take appropriate action against the suspect.